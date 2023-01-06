ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION

PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Monday, January 9

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read. 🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread. 🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe...
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Jan. 6

Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island

Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

New Providence shelter to house homeless couples

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A state board approved the opening of a new 40-person homeless shelter in Providence. The shelter would be at 662 Hartford Ave., located near the DelSesto Middle School. Crossroads Rhode Island has been selected to run the shelter during its duration, with federal funds granting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Westerly to explore developing a solar farm at its closed landfill

Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone has proposed initiatives that he hopes can preserve forest land, provide for alternative energy sources, and protect the town in the event of drought and severe storms that result from climate change. He’s asked town officials to explore the possibility of developing a solar...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter

(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday....
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Rosemary Rolando

Rosemary Rolando, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Rosemary was born in Newport to Mario and Florence (Savory) Rolando. She worked for Child & Family Services for several years taking care of the elderly, a job she found very rewarding. She was a long time communicant of St. Barnabas Church and a member of their choir, and was also a member of the Middletown Senior Center Choir. In her spare time, she was an avid scrapbooker and well known for her beautifully hand crafted greeting cards.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
foodgressing.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI

