Rosemary Rolando, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Rosemary was born in Newport to Mario and Florence (Savory) Rolando. She worked for Child & Family Services for several years taking care of the elderly, a job she found very rewarding. She was a long time communicant of St. Barnabas Church and a member of their choir, and was also a member of the Middletown Senior Center Choir. In her spare time, she was an avid scrapbooker and well known for her beautifully hand crafted greeting cards.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO