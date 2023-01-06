Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Related
Rollover crash causes travel delays on I-195
Officials are responding to a rollover crash on I-195 in East Providence.
Turnto10.com
State announces opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is set to open on Jan. 23. The Transit Center will serve as a commuter rail and bus station, with both RIPTA and MBTA stopping at the station. “This new...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 9
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read. 🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread. 🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Red Food Tours announces the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour
Rhode Island Red Food Tours is excited to announce the launch of the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour, kicking off this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. The tour will commence each Saturday at 11 a.m. thereafter through April 1st. Focusing on foodpreneurs, makers, brewers and distillers within the...
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Jan. 6
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
whatsupnewp.com
Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island
Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
Crumbl Cookies eyeing first RI locations
When asked whether a Crumbl shop is in the works for Rhode Island, a spokesperson replied that a store is "still in the early stages."
Seekonk Bed Bath and Beyond to close this month
The Highland Avenue store is expected to close in late January.
ABC6.com
New Providence shelter to house homeless couples
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A state board approved the opening of a new 40-person homeless shelter in Providence. The shelter would be at 662 Hartford Ave., located near the DelSesto Middle School. Crossroads Rhode Island has been selected to run the shelter during its duration, with federal funds granting...
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
whatsupnewp.com
Westerly to explore developing a solar farm at its closed landfill
Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone has proposed initiatives that he hopes can preserve forest land, provide for alternative energy sources, and protect the town in the event of drought and severe storms that result from climate change. He’s asked town officials to explore the possibility of developing a solar...
Turnto10.com
Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter
(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday....
What to Expect If You Have an Expired Inspection Sticker in Rhode Island
Heads up, Rhode Islanders. Failure to get an inspection sticker or get your inspection sticker renewed will lead to the suspension of your vehicle. I learned this fun little fact thanks to a letter I received in the mail, so if your time is up on your sticker, here is what you need to know.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Rosemary Rolando
Rosemary Rolando, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Rosemary was born in Newport to Mario and Florence (Savory) Rolando. She worked for Child & Family Services for several years taking care of the elderly, a job she found very rewarding. She was a long time communicant of St. Barnabas Church and a member of their choir, and was also a member of the Middletown Senior Center Choir. In her spare time, she was an avid scrapbooker and well known for her beautifully hand crafted greeting cards.
New Bedford-Fairhaven bridge closed
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Sunday that the state has closed the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
newbedfordguide.com
Two-car accident on Allen Street leaves two New Bedford residents with injuries
At approximately 10:30pm Sunday night, the New Bedford Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Allen Street and Brownell Streets. Upon arrival, police found two seriously damaged cars with one upside down. Eyewitnesses sound they were woken up by loud sound...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
foodgressing.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
Comments / 0