The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,383 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,888, county case totals to 3,653,463 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,114 since March of 2020. No additional SCV deaths from COVID-19 were reported leaving the SCV death total at 533.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO