Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.
scvnews.com
Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count
Bridge to Home in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals and small groups of three to four people to support the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley. Each team will have a driver, navigator and counter. The annual homeless count will be held 6 p.m. to...
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases Decline in County, SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,383 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,888, county case totals to 3,653,463 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,114 since March of 2020. No additional SCV deaths from COVID-19 were reported leaving the SCV death total at 533.
Comments / 0