Woman shot to death in Joliet, toddler found unharmed in carEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Joliet man accused of home invasion, curtain rod attack
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested Monday night after being accused of breaking into his girlfriend’s residence. Just before 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Kelly Avenue on the report of a disturbance. Police allege Arthur Mitchell, 60, entered his girlfriend’s apartment...
60-year-old man accused of attacking girlfriend, her adult son in home invasion
Joliet resident Arthur Mitchell was taken into custody Monday night after police said he broke into his girlfriend’s home. It happened in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue around 8 p.m. Police said he now faces several charges.
Woman used alias on Facebook to meet up with man before her and another suspect robbed him: prosecutors
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - Bond has been set for the second of two West Chicago residents accused of robbing a man at knifepoint. Breanna Gardea, 22, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful restraint. Gardea's codefendant, Teron Russell, faces the same charges. He...
Boy, 14, charged with armed robbery in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery in Back of the Yards last week. Police say the boy was arrested Monday in the 100 block of West 50th Street after he was identified as the offender who robbed another 14-year-old in the same block on Thursday.
2 suspects in custody, 2 believed to be barricaded in Old Town high-rise after fleeing from stolen vehicle
CHICAGO - An Old Town high-rise remains on lockdown after a group of possibly armed men barricaded themselves inside. At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago Police said at least three men barricaded themselves after jumping from a stolen car being pursued by Illinois State Police. One other man was in...
Woman found shot and killed in car, toddler in backseat unharmed: Joliet PD
Joliet police said officers responded to an alley near Clement and found a car with a 24-year-old woman in the front seat with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered in the vehicle, unharmed/
Nurse tried to smuggle drugs into Cook County Jail for man she was dating: police
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A nurse is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Cook County Jail to give to a man she was dating. Joanna McCree, 34, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.
Teen charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Brighton Park last month. Police say the offender was identified as one of the offenders that took a vehicle from a 31-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 4400 block of South Albany Avenue. The incident...
5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland
CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder
(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
Man, 35, critically wounded in Albany Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 35-year-old was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, according to police.
Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
No one hurt in unintentional shooting incident in Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt in a shooting incident Sunday night in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville. Police say a home was hit by a bullet which was fired from outside city limits. A news release says that all parties...
Shots fired during SWAT standoff in Lawndale, Chicago police say
Shots were fired during a SWAT standoff on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
'She didn't deserve this at all': Family of woman found fatally shot in car in Joliet pleads for answers
JOLIET, Ill. - There was a tragic scene in Joliet early Sunday. Maya Smith, 24, was found shot and killed inside a car with her toddler daughter, unharmed, in the back seat. "Maya was so beautiful, Maya was a person who loved people, she didn’t deserve this at all," said Bonnie Winfrey, the victim’s aunt.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Aurora hammer attack
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, after agreeing to a plea deal for hitting a neighbor in the head with a hammer.Kane County prosecutors said Johnathan McDonald knocked on the door of an acquaintance on Nov. 20, 2021, and after the victim opened the door, McDonald hit them in the head with a hammer.The victim fell to the floor and blacked out. After the victim regained consciousness, McDonald hit them in the head with the hammer again."There was no clear motivation for Mr. McDonald's heinous, violent and unprovoked attack. Their relationship before this brutal incident had been friendly," Assistant Kane County State's Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in a statement.McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of that sentence, but will get credit for more than a year he's already spent in jail.
Ottawa Homes And Vehicles Hit By Gunshots
Homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire over the weekend in Ottawa. Just past 10 o'clock Friday night, officers were called to the area of East Superior and Guion Streets for a report of gunshots being heard. Police canvassed the area and found 2 houses and a vehicle were hit by gunfire in the 300 block of Canal Avenue.
