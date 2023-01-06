ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

WGN TV

Joliet man accused of home invasion, curtain rod attack

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested Monday night after being accused of breaking into his girlfriend’s residence. Just before 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Kelly Avenue on the report of a disturbance. Police allege Arthur Mitchell, 60, entered his girlfriend’s apartment...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, charged with armed robbery in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery in Back of the Yards last week. Police say the boy was arrested Monday in the 100 block of West 50th Street after he was identified as the offender who robbed another 14-year-old in the same block on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Brighton Park last month. Police say the offender was identified as one of the offenders that took a vehicle from a 31-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 4400 block of South Albany Avenue. The incident...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland

CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder

(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
ZION, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, critically wounded in Albany Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 35-year-old was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
ZION, IL
WSPY NEWS

No one hurt in unintentional shooting incident in Yorkville

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt in a shooting incident Sunday night in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville. Police say a home was hit by a bullet which was fired from outside city limits. A news release says that all parties...
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Aurora hammer attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, after agreeing to a plea deal for hitting a neighbor in the head with a hammer.Kane County prosecutors said Johnathan McDonald knocked on the door of an acquaintance on Nov. 20, 2021, and after the victim opened the door, McDonald hit them in the head with a hammer.The victim fell to the floor and blacked out. After the victim regained consciousness, McDonald hit them in the head with the hammer again."There was no clear motivation for Mr. McDonald's heinous, violent and unprovoked attack. Their relationship before this brutal incident had been friendly," Assistant Kane County State's Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in a statement.McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of that sentence, but will get credit for more than a year he's already spent in jail. 
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Homes And Vehicles Hit By Gunshots

Homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire over the weekend in Ottawa. Just past 10 o'clock Friday night, officers were called to the area of East Superior and Guion Streets for a report of gunshots being heard. Police canvassed the area and found 2 houses and a vehicle were hit by gunfire in the 300 block of Canal Avenue.
OTTAWA, IL

