New Orleans, LA

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Warm-up today and Wednesday before storms Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — The warm-up is underway; High temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees today. After morning clouds, the skies are now sunny. This evening will stay in the 60s. Then, tonight, lows will be in the middle and upper 50s on the Northshore and either side of 60 degrees on the South Shore. Areas of fog will develop, and they could be dense in spots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Student shot outside Booker T. Washington High School

NEW ORLEANS — There was heavy police presence reported outside of Booker T. Washington High School in the B.W. Cooper neighborhood Tuesday evening. Multiple NOPD units and officers were seen outside the school as well as crime tape. According to NOPD, a shooting was reported occurred in the 1200...
WASHINGTON, LA
Cool Monday, warm-up starts Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — A seasonably cool day is underway, with highs in the lower 60s. Skies are partly sunny and rain chances are extremely low at 10%. Tonight will be chilly, with lows of 39 to 51 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Metairie private school abruptly shutting down

METAIRIE, La. — An abrupt announcement was made this week to close a private school in Jefferson Parish. Parents are frustrated and are looking for answers. Ridgewood Prep in Metairie will shut down this week, just days after the new semester started. The school is a K-12 campus and...
METAIRIE, LA
New Orleans police make arrest in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

The New Orleans Police Department announced a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the Lower Ninth Ward just after Christmas. The shooting was reported on Dec. 26 on St. Maurice Avenue. The shooting killed two and injured four people at an Airbnb, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A mostly cloudy day with scattered rain is in store for our Sunday. Most of the rain will move through in the late morning and early afternoon, but a few isolated showers could linger in the evening. Highs will range from 67-71 degrees. A light breeze will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mandeville police say man struck, killed in Old Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Florida Street Monday. According to police, the pedestrian was struck in the 2400 block of Florida Street. The pedestrian, who was a 38-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he...
MANDEVILLE, LA
1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
THIBODAUX, LA
2 men shot and killed in Little Woods on Sunday, police report

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on the 7800 block of Sand Street Sunday morning. According to police, the 42-year-old male victim was shot and killed around 9:21 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. Another fatal shooting was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

