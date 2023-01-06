NEW ORLEANS — The warm-up is underway; High temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees today. After morning clouds, the skies are now sunny. This evening will stay in the 60s. Then, tonight, lows will be in the middle and upper 50s on the Northshore and either side of 60 degrees on the South Shore. Areas of fog will develop, and they could be dense in spots.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO