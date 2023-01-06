Read full article on original website
WDSU
Tulane Equipment employee loses home to tornado, refuses to miss epic Cotton Bowl appearance
MARRERO, La. — A member of Tulane University's Equipment Department lost his Marrero home during a tornado outbreak in December. Trent Theriot told WDSU he hid in a closet as the storm ripped through his house. "I could hear the tornado coming through the front door like a freight...
WDSU
Actor Mel Gibson no longer to be co-Grand Marshal for Endymion due to security concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion has announced that Mel Gibson will no longer be the second Grand Marshal. Earlier Sunday, Endymion announced that Gibson would be the second Grand Marshal. However, after some backlash at the decision, Gibson will no longer be in the parade. Dan Kelly...
WDSU
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
WDSU
Ridgewood Prep to close, parents and students caught off-guard
METAIRIE, La. — Ridgewood Prep, a private school in Metairie, will close this week. The school cites a decline in enrollment. Currently just over 110 students attend the k-12 prep school.
WDSU
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
WDSU
The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
WDSU
Warm-up today and Wednesday before storms Thursday
NEW ORLEANS — The warm-up is underway; High temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees today. After morning clouds, the skies are now sunny. This evening will stay in the 60s. Then, tonight, lows will be in the middle and upper 50s on the Northshore and either side of 60 degrees on the South Shore. Areas of fog will develop, and they could be dense in spots.
WDSU
Student shot outside Booker T. Washington High School
NEW ORLEANS — There was heavy police presence reported outside of Booker T. Washington High School in the B.W. Cooper neighborhood Tuesday evening. Multiple NOPD units and officers were seen outside the school as well as crime tape. According to NOPD, a shooting was reported occurred in the 1200...
WDSU
Cool Monday, warm-up starts Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — A seasonably cool day is underway, with highs in the lower 60s. Skies are partly sunny and rain chances are extremely low at 10%. Tonight will be chilly, with lows of 39 to 51 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and...
WDSU
Uptown residents complain of trash pileups as leaders meet with Richard's Disposal on path forward
NEW ORLEANS — Uptown residents were upset Tuesday about their trash not being picked up on time. "Uptown is a nice neighborhood. This just does not look good. I have seen rats. I cannot even take my garbage out. It's a lot," said one woman who did not want to give her name.
WDSU
Metairie private school abruptly shutting down
METAIRIE, La. — An abrupt announcement was made this week to close a private school in Jefferson Parish. Parents are frustrated and are looking for answers. Ridgewood Prep in Metairie will shut down this week, just days after the new semester started. The school is a K-12 campus and...
WDSU
New Orleans police make arrest in Lower Ninth Ward shooting
The New Orleans Police Department announced a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the Lower Ninth Ward just after Christmas. The shooting was reported on Dec. 26 on St. Maurice Avenue. The shooting killed two and injured four people at an Airbnb, according to police.
WDSU
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — A mostly cloudy day with scattered rain is in store for our Sunday. Most of the rain will move through in the late morning and early afternoon, but a few isolated showers could linger in the evening. Highs will range from 67-71 degrees. A light breeze will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
WDSU
Billy Nungesser will not run for governor in 2023; he will stay in the lieutenant governor race
Billy Nungesser announced on Monday that he will not be running for Louisiana Governor in 2023 and that he will stay in the lieutenant governor race. Billy Nungesser is the current lieutenant governor in Louisiana. He was elected in 2015 and won re-election in 2019. Nungesser is also the former president of Plaquemines Parish.
WDSU
Streets near Plaza Tower closed until further notice due to debris concerns
NEW ORLEANS — Some Downtown New Orleans streets are closed again and is causing major traffic issues for drivers. Howard Avenue near Loyola and Rampart is closed in both directions near Plaza Tower due to concerns of falling debris. According to a statement by the city, the closures started...
WDSU
New Orleans drivers snarled in traffic after accident on US 90 eastbound
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans drivers are snarled in traffic on U.S. 90 eastbound Tuesday morning. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the left lane of U.S. 90 east is blocked at Tchoupitoulas Street after an accident. Delays have reached Manhattan Boulevard. Drivers are urged to use caution...
WDSU
Mandeville police say man struck, killed in Old Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Florida Street Monday. According to police, the pedestrian was struck in the 2400 block of Florida Street. The pedestrian, who was a 38-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he...
WDSU
1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
WDSU
City Council members looking into parking lot security changes after wave of car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council members Lesli Harris and Freddie King III are working on changes to city laws that would affect how parking lots and structures are secured. The proposals come in the wake of a rash of car break-ins across the city in recent weeks,...
WDSU
2 men shot and killed in Little Woods on Sunday, police report
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on the 7800 block of Sand Street Sunday morning. According to police, the 42-year-old male victim was shot and killed around 9:21 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. Another fatal shooting was...
