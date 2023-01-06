Read full article on original website
Cherne Launches Line of Easy-to-Use Disc Seals, Featuring Excellent Sealing Range and Convenient Installation
Cherne’s Disc Seals are made with lightweight aluminum and include field-replaceable double bladders for a leakproof seal. Cherne Industries, part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, recently launched a line of Disc Seal plugs, designed to block flow or provide bypass flow in underground pipes with low backpressure. Used for pipe construction, rehabilitation, cleaning and testing, the plugs can be separated into two halves to effortlessly fit through any manhole.
Bono Hair Upgrade Their Website To Enhance Customer Experience
Leading manufacturers of hair replacement systems, Bono Hair, announce an upgrade to their website to enhance engagement and improve online presence. Bono Hair is undoubtedly one of the leading names in the hair replacement systems industry, with more than a decade of market experience and over 80 skilled technicians. The company continues to set the standard in the hairpiece industry, a claim that was substantiated by the recent website upgrade. The goal of upgrading Bonohair.com is to ensure quality interaction with its online customers and enhance customers’ satisfaction.
Web Design North Offers Digital Marketing and Photography Marketing Services
Web Design North is a reputable agency that provides online marketing services to commercial clients in Canada. Web Design North is an expert in developing B2B websites and providing online consulting services with the goal of boosting a company's bottom line through improved e-commerce capabilities. The business is based in Toronto and services customers across Canada and Ontario. Web Design North should be the first pick for anyone seeking a business in Toronto that can provide search engine optimization services.
Rocco Borghese Scoops Artistic Lighting Design Award
• Rocco Borghese Chandeliers has been honoured with a gold award in the Artistic Lighting Design category in London, UK • The ‘Energia’ Collection will be exhibited at London Design Week, also the launch of a cutting-edge “Vetrissima” Collection of Wish Mirrors. London, England, United...
PoliMOVE Wins the Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023, Setting a New Autonomous Speed World Record for a Racetrack
The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) team PoliMOVE from Politecnico di Milano (Italy), and the University of Alabama (Alabama) won the second annual Autonomous Challenge @ CES reaching max speeds of 180 mph, a new autonomous speed world record for a racetrack. Pushing boundaries of head-to-head autonomous racing, PoliMOVE competed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway against a field of nine teams from 17 universities spanning six countries all seeking to break autonomous racing records. TUM Autonomous Motorsport from Technische Universität München (Germany) took second place in the heated battle.
Bliss Mushrooms produces Microdosing Psychedelics to Boost Mental Health and Productivity
Oakland, California, United States, 10th Jan 2023 – Bliss Mushrooms is an Oakland-based luxury psychedelic company that produces ultra-high quality psilocybin products that are vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO, and Fairtrade. The company is vertically integrated and operates in the relatively new psychedelic industry. In the latest record, the company has explored the potential benefits of microdosing psychedelics for mental health and well-being by carrying out research on famous celebrities and brands.
Qosina Introduces Irradiate to Order Service for Single-Use Bioprocess Components
Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to introduce an Irradiate to Order service for its single-use bioprocess component portfolio. This service provides Qosina’s customers a convenient way to purchase pre-irradiated single-use bioprocess components. This press release features multimedia. View...
Which Is Better, Solar Street Light Or Ordinary Street Light?
Which is better, solar street light or ordinary street light? Solar street light and ordinary 220v AC street light, in the end which is more cost effective? Based on this question, many buyers feel puzzled, do not know how to choose, the following amber high-tech company to carefully analyze the advantages and disadvantages between the two, to see which lamps and lanterns are more suitable for our needs.First, the working principle: ① solar street light working principle is that the solar panel collects sunlight, effective light collection time from 10:00 a.m. to about 4:00 p.m. (in the northern summer, for example), the light energy into electricity, through the controller will be stored in the prefabricated colloidal battery, to wait for the sun to go down, the light is not enough, resulting in solar panel light collection voltage below 5 volts, the controller will automatically activate street light and start lighting. ②The working principle of 220v street light is that the main line of street light will be connected in series all from above or below ground beforehand, and then connected with the street light line, and then through the time controller, the street light lighting time will be set, a few points on, a few points off. Second, the scope of application: solar street lights are suitable for areas where electricity resources are scarce, due to some areas affected by environmental and construction difficulties and other factors, this situation is a more appropriate choice to choose solar street lights, there are some rural and highway center isolation zone area, the main line of this case overhead words, subject to sun exposure, thunderstorms and other factors, easily lead to damage to lamps or wire over-aging triggered by circuit breakers.
Founder of Purpose-Led Marketing Agency, Got Legs Digital visits amputee centre in Tanzania
From Landfill to Legacy - How a London based Marketing Agency owner visits Tanzania and breaks the traditional mould by putting purpose before profit. London, England, United Kingdom - January 11, 2023 — In October 2022, Gareth Bain, Founder and CEO of Got Legs Digital flew from London to visit...
Mirantis Grows OpenStack for Kubernetes Virtual Machine Deployments by 10 Times in 2022, Launches Latest Release
New Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes release adds file share-as-a-service to support legacy workloads. Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced that the Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes (MOSK) has seen virtual machines (VM) deployed on its infrastructure explode more than 10 times the previous year. The latest...
Vims College Provides Career-Oriented Quality Education Which Opens The Door For Endless Opportunities In Allied Healthcare
Vims College is helping make India's healthcare ecosystem more robust with highly trained paramedical professionals. The pandemic stretched India's healthcare system to its absolute limit, with medical professionals scrambling to take care of millions of patients. There was a severe shortage of medical professionals, including paramedics. This is why the leading paramedical institute of Patna, VIMS, is on a mission to provide quality paramedical education.
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc. Merging High Performance, Latest Technology to Bring Unique Perspective to Access the World
CubCrafters is the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft. “CubCrafters President and CEO Patrick Horgan recently provided an update, announcing in a Bell2Bell podcast that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) has qualified the company’s Reg A+ filing, clearing the way for investors to come onboard… Horgan said that the company has booked orders already awaiting fulfillment for the next two years of CubCrafters’ production schedule, and a large part of the reason for turning to public funding is to help the company grow sufficiently that it can reduce customers’ wait times, and provide better support for the growing fleet of aircraft worldwide,” a recent article reads. “We’re the preeminent builder of adventure airplanes. We build advanced versions of the Super Cub using current-day technology. It’s a utilitarian-type airplane that can access backcountry areas without the need for runways,” Horgan is quoted as saying. “[It’s] high performance with the latest technology, engines and avionics. It’s an airplane that can be used commercially as well as just for a lot of fun. It’s a fun-flying airplane that really just brings a unique perspective to using aviation to access our world.”
China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV
Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
BananaIP Counsels: Supporting Electric Mobility Innovation in India
Bangalore, India - The Indian automotive market is set to witness rapid growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market due to government incentives, enhanced cost competitiveness, OEM investment, increased customer readiness and awareness. According to a recent report from Bain & Company, India’s EV value chain revenue pool is expected to reach between $76 billion and $100 billion by 2030, potentially resulting in an $8 billion–$11 billion profit pool.
Russia to launch new capsule to return space station crew
MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian space corporation Roscosmos said Wednesday that it will launch a new spacecraft to take some of the International Space Station's crew back to Earth after their capsule was damaged and leaked coolant. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank...
Johnny McCamley and Keith McConnon of Cyberbyte Media offers the best marketing service in Web3
Cyberbyte Media offers Web3 marketing services such as Influencer Marketing, Exchange token listing and Social Media Growth. Cyberbyte Media is a Web3 marketing agency founded by Johnny McCamley and Keith McConnon. Both entrepreneurs have a collective experience of more than eight years in which they served over 300 clients. The company offers content creation, distribution, token listing, community growth, and social media management services.
Early 2023 New Year Deals and Documentary Hero Recruiting From BLUETTI
SYDNEY - January 10, 2023 - (Newswire.com) BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, kickstarts a themed promotion from Jan. 10 to 26, 2023, to celebrate the new year and Australia Day. In addition, it is holding an open call for "BLUETTI Heroes" among its global users to make documentaries. All...
Historic UK Mission Reaches Space, Falls Short of Orbit
The historic first attempt to launch satellites from British soil reached space late last night, but ultimately fell short of reaching its target orbit. After successfully taking off from the runway at Spaceport Cornwall – which just a few weeks ago was transformed from a mere slab of empty cement at a commercial airport to the world’s newest space launch operations center – and travelling to the designated drop zone, Cosmic Girl, the customized 747 that serves as the LauncherOne system’s carrier aircraft, successfully released the rocket.
Alibaba Cloud Launches Global Apsara Developer Community
Increasing resources and tech supports including superapp-building solution, scholarship program and competitions. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has announced the launch of Apsara Developer Community, a new hub created to support global developers through an enhanced provision of diverse developer tools and resources. It aims to support the continuous growth of the developer community, while facilitating the further progress of the digital economy across markets.
Next Generation Transceivers Markets: 2022-2028 - Global Opportunities in Data Communications and Telecommunications - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Next Generation Transceivers Markets: 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report identifies the opportunities for next generation transceivers in data communications and telecommunications. Although the longer-term future of transceivers may be found in co-packaged optics, much of the next-generation transceiver space - consisting of the latest...
