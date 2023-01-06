Which is better, solar street light or ordinary street light? Solar street light and ordinary 220v AC street light, in the end which is more cost effective? Based on this question, many buyers feel puzzled, do not know how to choose, the following amber high-tech company to carefully analyze the advantages and disadvantages between the two, to see which lamps and lanterns are more suitable for our needs.First, the working principle: ① solar street light working principle is that the solar panel collects sunlight, effective light collection time from 10:00 a.m. to about 4:00 p.m. (in the northern summer, for example), the light energy into electricity, through the controller will be stored in the prefabricated colloidal battery, to wait for the sun to go down, the light is not enough, resulting in solar panel light collection voltage below 5 volts, the controller will automatically activate street light and start lighting. ②The working principle of 220v street light is that the main line of street light will be connected in series all from above or below ground beforehand, and then connected with the street light line, and then through the time controller, the street light lighting time will be set, a few points on, a few points off. Second, the scope of application: solar street lights are suitable for areas where electricity resources are scarce, due to some areas affected by environmental and construction difficulties and other factors, this situation is a more appropriate choice to choose solar street lights, there are some rural and highway center isolation zone area, the main line of this case overhead words, subject to sun exposure, thunderstorms and other factors, easily lead to damage to lamps or wire over-aging triggered by circuit breakers.

