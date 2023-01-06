Experience the best of Sustainable Design, Modern Rustic style and LGBTQ-Friendly Travel in the Hudson Valley and Catskills – Hudson Valley Style Magazine’s Winter 2023 Issue

Read full article on original website
Blue Cast: Baber Sultan on Artistic Milliners' Mechanically Recycled TENCEL™
Recycled cotton has become commonly used in the denim industry to repurpose the inevitable waste created in the spinning, weaving and garment making processes. But as Pakistan-based mill Artistic Milliners has shown, this circular concept can go beyond cotton. The manufacturer has launched a mechanical recycling concept using TENCEL™ Lyocell. As Baber Sultan, director of product and research at Artistic Milliners, explained to Tuncay Kilickan, head of global business development – denim at Lenzing, during our latest episode of our Blue Cast podcast, the mill is a large customer of TENCEL™ fibers, which leaves it with sufficient volumes of lyocell waste...
