Experience the best of Sustainable Design, Modern Rustic style and LGBTQ-Friendly Travel in the Hudson Valley and Catskills – Hudson Valley Style Magazine’s Winter 2023 Issue

Recycled cotton has become commonly used in the denim industry to repurpose the inevitable waste created in the spinning, weaving and garment making processes. But as Pakistan-based mill Artistic Milliners has shown, this circular concept can go beyond cotton. The manufacturer has launched a mechanical recycling concept using TENCEL™ Lyocell. As Baber Sultan, director of product and research at Artistic Milliners, explained to Tuncay Kilickan, head of global business development – denim at Lenzing, during our latest episode of our Blue Cast podcast, the mill is a large customer of TENCEL™ fibers, which leaves it with sufficient volumes of lyocell waste...

24 MINUTES AGO