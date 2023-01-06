Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023
(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
Engadget
Lenovo's 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is a giant laptop-replacing tablet
It took a year, but Lenovo now has an answer to Samsung's gigantic Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The company has unveiled a 14.5-inch Tab Extreme that's pitched as much as a laptop replacement as it is an extra-large Android media tablet. The 3,000 x 1,876, 120Hz OLED display theoretically makes it a treat for both movie viewing and productivity, and there's even a Magic Keyboard-style add-on (included as standard in some markets) to convert it into a productivity machine. A bundled stylus tucks into the stand.
Samsung is gearing up to surprise Galaxy S20 owners with a major One UI 5 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year, Samsung promised to release up to four generations of Android OS upgrades for its recent Galaxy smartphones, ranging from the Galaxy S22 series to the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. For the Galaxy S20 series, it meant that Android 13 would be its final update, as it was supposed to receive three OS upgrades. The South Korean tech giant appears to be cooking up some surprises for Galaxy S20 owners, as Samsung has been spotted testing a major version of One UI 5 for the 2020 flagship lineup.
Samsung Brings the OLED Love To Its New Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitors For CES 2023
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. CES is a remarkable showcase for many the consumer tech vendor, and Samsung has always maintained an excitingly prolific presence at the annual Vegas event. And in no change from typical form, the company’s 2023 booth delivered one innovation after the other, especially when it comes to computer monitors that are tailor-made for gamers and streaming devotees. Later this year, Samsung fans can expect the arrival of five brand new monitors: the Odyssey Neo G9, Odyssey G95SC, Odyssey G8 OLED, Smart Monitor M80C,...
Samsung's giant 8K gaming monitor is so big you'll need to move house
Samsung's biggest ever gaming monitor is the world's first dual-4K gaming display
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
HTC Vive XR Elite hands on: Serious power in a much more compact design
It’s still looking for that killer app, but the HTC Vive XR Elite provides a comfortable, portable and powerful framework for next-gen XR experiences.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
MSI Has Some of the First PCI Gen 5 Gaming Laptops
MSI's gaming laptops have the latest tech from Intel and Nvidia, and some of the first laptops we've seen with PCIe Gen 5 storage.
Sony will not unveil any new TVs at CES this year…but might reveal a car
Sony, one of the pillars of CES, has announced that it will not be unveiling any televisions at the consumer technology show this year. As reported by The Verge, Sony will not be announcing any new television models at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. The company has historically been known to unveil its next-generation televisions — especially its high-end Bravia models — at the trade show. However, that’s not happening this year.
TechRadar
Every AR, VR, MR, and XR headset we saw at CES 2023
WOW. That’s all we can say about the sheer number of augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets and mixed reality thingys and extended reality whatsits being announced at CES 2023. Wow. In all shapes, sizes, and colors, these gadgets aim to bring real-time translation, navigation, gaming, conversation, and...
Apple Reality Pro headset: news, rumours and release date speculation for the mixed reality device
The Reality Pro is the expected name for Apple's upcoming VR/AR headset, here's an early spin on what it might be like
The Reality Pro VR headset could be another iPhone moment for Apple
Apple's new mixed-reality headset is expected to release early this year but could it change VR the way the iPhone changed smartphones?
CNN
