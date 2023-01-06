Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Snow, mix, and rain system expected to develop toward end of week in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Clear and seasonably cold conditions are expected overnight with a sunny and chilly Wednesday to follow. Another messy system is expected Thursday into part of Friday. Temperatures will be single digits and teens Tuesday night under fair skies and a lighter breeze. >> Weather alerts. Sun...
Woman Flips Out on New Hampshire Meteorologist Matt Hoenig at Grocery Store
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This took a hard and kind of unexpected turn pretty quickly. Imagine you either just wrap up a hard day of work and need to go...
Does New Hampshire Have a Secret System of Tunnels?
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s been quietly passed around by locals.
Hilarious Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Just Trolled Mainers Once Again
There may not be a meteorologist in Maine who deals with more trolls than News Center MAINE's Keith Carson. (Well, outside of the incident former Maine meteorologist Matt Hoenig dealt with last week at the grocery store, but that seems more like a random isolated incident.) But I digress... Keith...
Despite What You May Think, These 3 New England States Have Some of the Best Drivers
I've heard it time and time again, New Englanders don't know how to drive. Well, I mostly hear that Massholes (Massachusetts residents) don't know how to drive. Honestly, I think there are bad drivers in every state. I am going, to be honest with you, Mainers are not the best drivers when it comes to merging on the highway or when it comes to using their blinkers (turning signals).
77 Years Ago: New Hampshire 8-Year-Old Takes Train to Boston by Himself
It's not every day that a small boy gets to visit the big city by himself, but that's just what happened 77 years ago to young Ernest R. Hoytt Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire. This writer stumbled across this amusing story thanks to New Hampshire Heritage, History, and Memories, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of the Granite State. Recently, an admin member of the group posted this tidbit from a 1946 Boston Globe article, telling of a young boy's solo adventure to Boston.
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire
If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
A Mainer Wants To Know Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs?
Most people outside of Maine, have no clue why we love this treat so much. And some people don’t even know these exist!. Perusing Reddit this morning, I saw someone pose an interesting question “Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs”. You can’t talk about red snapper...
Fed Charges Brought Against Wells, Maine, Man in Times Square Attack
More details were made public about Trevor Bickford's jihad on government officials and how the Wells man became radicalized while attending mosques in New Hampshire and Maine, as federal charges were brought against him for a knife attack on three NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve. Bickford,...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire woman dies in kitchen fire
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A Woodstock, New Hampshire, woman was killed on Sunday in a kitchen fire at her home. According to state fire officials, 73-year-old Dorothy Tomasello was injured in a fire at her mobile home on Cedar Court on Sunday at 12:23 p.m. Witnesses tell officials that they saw smoke coming from the home, and Tomasello was found outside with burn injuries.
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
New Hampshire Crushes National Study of Best States to Raise a Family
The best place to live is often in the eyes of the beholder. Some like mountains, ocean, heat, cold, city and busy, or town and quiet. To each their own, as they say. One thing many can agree on is that some places are better for raising a family than others. So for example, I have really enjoyed two vacations in New Orleans. That said, I would not recommend raising a family on or near Bourbon Street.
Here’s 50 Restaurants That Mainers Want to Try in 2023
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post...you get the point. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Seabrook Station Siren Goes Off by Mistake in Newfields, New Hampshire
A Seabrook Station alarm that went off Monday evening in Newfields was a mistake because of a timer. Newfields Police said they are aware of the activation around 6:30 p.m., and said it a test that is normally scheduled for Saturday afternoon. "Emergency management officials are working to resolve the...
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain
To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
