Suzy Garza
3d ago
wow unbelievable anyone else be in jail what about our money when do we get it back ? I'm wondering if all the pub customers can bring charges against him and pub ,why he gets to retire with money n get praised for his job? just give us our money back
Promised details about BPUB CEO’s status withheld
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday night, Brownsville residents expected details into the employment status and retirement of Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s CEO John S. Bruciak. BPUB promised those details would be coming this week when Bruciak announced his retirement Jan. 4. “The [BPUB] Board wants to inform the public that more information will become available […]
Helen Ramirez appointed as Brownsville city manager
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission announced the appointment of its newest city manager during a special meeting held Monday. Following an executive Helen Ramirez was announced as the city’s first female city manager by Mayor Trey Mendez. According to agenda documents, the appointment of Ramirez authorized Mendez to execute a contract with […]
Jessica Tetreau prepares to run for Brownsville mayor
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Commissioner Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa announced her intentions Tuesday to campaign for mayor. “I am very excited to have picked up a campaign packet for my intention to run for mayor of the city of Brownsville,” Tetreau told ValleyCentral. Tetreau is currently serving on the city commission for district 2, for […]
Government Technology
San Benito Schools Sold Computers Containing Student, Staff Info
(TNS) — A computer company owner said Friday an auction house sold him San Benito school district computers containing employees' and students' personal data. David Avila, co-owner of Brownsville-based RDA Technologies, said his company bought about 700 district computers during a July 23 South Texas Auction Co. auction before discovering at least 11 computers' hard drives contained district data including employees' and students' names, phone numbers, addresses, students' grades and some bank account information.
Abbott appoints Harlingen man to Texas Workforce Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Rio Grande Valley man to the Texas Workforce Commission. Albert Trevino, of Harlingen, will serve with the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas. […]
UTRGV faculty member gets international recognition
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dr. Hooman Mir, a faculty member at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Podiatric Medicine, has been recognized for his work in educating physicians. Mir recently led surgical amputation workshops at an annual conference hosted by the Imperial College London School of Medicine, as he has for […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Diaz: Edinburg is growing so fast; there’s a groundbreaking or ribbon-cutting every day
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg City Council member Daniel ‘Dan’ Diaz says his city is expanding so fast it is hard to keep up with all the events related to that growth. That, perhaps, is not surprising because, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, with a population now greater than 100,000.
Local nonprofit raising awareness: line of duty risks
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Losing a member in law enforcement in the line of duty can not only affect friends and loved ones but also the community. One local non-profit is raising awareness about appreciation and dangers that first responders face every day. Members of the Speedy Memorial Foundation say it’s important that people remember law […]
riograndeguardian.com
Sakulenzki sends request to Valley legislators: please look into legalizing gambling
WESLACO, Texas – It is not yet part of her group’s legislative agenda but RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cynthia Sakulenzki says she personally supports the legalization of gambling in Texas. Working with the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, the RGVHCC co-hosted a sendoff reception for...
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
Alton police chief added to national hall of fame
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Jonathan B. Flores has been selected for the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. A news release from the Alton Police Department announced that Flores was recognized for the Distinguished Service Award. Flores, along with eight other law enforcement officials, will be […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: LaMantia: South Texas can lead the state in new, innovative, areas
WESLACO, Texas: State Sen.-elect Morgan LaMantia says South Texas is the future of this state. LaMantia, a Democrat from South Padre Island, spoke at a legislative sendoff reception co-hosted by the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. It was held at UT-Rio Grande Valley’s Center...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Garza: More recreational parks for Edinburg means a better quality of life
EDINBURG, Texas – If a city is expanding its industrial and commercial sectors, like Edinburg is, it also needs to build more recreational parks. This is the view of Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza. “If you’re going to attract business here… you have got to have a good quality of...
KRGV
Made in the 956: Pedro Garcia and the Pharr Community Theater
The first Made in the 956 story of the year takes place in Pharr, specifically at the Pharr Community Theater. Pedro Garcia, the artistic director and interim CEO, talked to Channel 5 on how his little theater is still going strong after all these years. For more Made in the...
TxDOT closing lanes along I-2, urge commuters to plan alternate routes
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation began closing lanes on Jan. 9 along Interstate 2 in Pharr. Due to the highway construction project, the closures are taking a toll on traffic and have some commuters planning alternate routes. “Now that they’re doing different closures it’s just going to be crazy. I know […]
Hidalgo County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 across the past three days. Additionally, the county reported 940 new cases during that same time period, between Jan. 6 and 9. Of the 940 were 342 confirmed and 598 probable cases. This raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County […]
Investigation underway after ‘potential threat’ at IDEA Frontier, school says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA public schools released a statement Friday after a “potential threat” was made at IDEA Frontier. ValleyCentral reached out to IDEA Public Schools, who issued a statement in reference to the potential threat, saying: “On Wednesday, IDEA Frontier was notified of a potential threat made by an individual who was removed […]
KRGV
CDC raises COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium following a surge in new cases in both counties. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes there are eight times as many Covid infections that people...
KRGV
DPS seeking driver in three-vehicle crash east of Edinburg
The Texas Department of Transportation is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday east of Edinburg that left one man in a coma, according to a news release. DPS is also seeking the public’s help in locating the driver they say is responsible for the crash. According to DPS,...
