Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Neustar-Commissioned Study Shows Customer Experience Tied to Voice Channel
Achieving business goals depends on effective multichannel outbound communications strategy. A new study, The State of Outbound Communications in 2022, commissioned by Neustar, a TransUnion company and conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that respondents’ top business goals include a focus on improving the customer experience and that outbound communications are closely tied to achieving those goals.
Woonsocket Call
EyCrowd Allows its Users to Plan and Execute Marketing Experiences in Little to No Time
Undoubtedly, a digital marketing strategy is critical for a company's continued growth and success in today's business world. Developing a marketing strategy is vital for effectively nurturing customers and increasing sales. Every ship requires a captain, and every captain needs a map to guide them on their journey. The map...
Woonsocket Call
Vims College Provides Career-Oriented Quality Education Which Opens The Door For Endless Opportunities In Allied Healthcare
Vims College is helping make India's healthcare ecosystem more robust with highly trained paramedical professionals. The pandemic stretched India's healthcare system to its absolute limit, with medical professionals scrambling to take care of millions of patients. There was a severe shortage of medical professionals, including paramedics. This is why the leading paramedical institute of Patna, VIMS, is on a mission to provide quality paramedical education.
Woonsocket Call
Qosina Introduces Irradiate to Order Service for Single-Use Bioprocess Components
Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to introduce an Irradiate to Order service for its single-use bioprocess component portfolio. This service provides Qosina’s customers a convenient way to purchase pre-irradiated single-use bioprocess components. This press release features multimedia. View...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc. (ATDS) Secures VB100 Certification for Antivirus Product
Data443 (OTC: ATDS), a data security and privacy software company for “All Things Data Security,” today announced that its Data443(R) Antivirus Protection Manager(TM) has received VB100 certification. The certification is administered by Virus Bulletin, an independent organization that has tested antivirus products for more than 25 years. Joining leading organizations such as SentinelOne (NYSE: S), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Avast Intego and Tacyon, Data443’s antivirus product is available for Microsoft Windows via desktops, laptops, virtual desktops, database engines, and Azure/AWS/GCP, along with hybrid cloud platforms and standard compute servers. “At Data443, we make every effort to help protect customers from the ever-growing cyber threat environment,” said the company’s founder and CEO Jason Remillard. “Achieving VB100 certification and besting some of the world’s largest competitors on false alarms delivers on our technical market leadership of our antivirus protection and ransomware product line. With so many antivirus products on the market, it can be difficult for consumers and businesses to determine which are truly effective at protecting against malware. VB100 certification helps to cut through the marketing hype and provides a reliable benchmark for comparing antivirus products.”
Woonsocket Call
6 Problems In Manufacturing Of Stator Cores
With the increasingly detailed division of labor in the motor manufacturing industry, a number of motor factories have taken the stator core as a purchased part or commissioned outsourcing part. Although the core has a full set of design drawings, its size, shape and material have detailed provisions, but once the core manufacturing is completed, manufacturers can only test the size, shape, appearance and other characteristics, and cannot test the material used, lamination factor and other characteristics affecting the performance of the machine such as the insulation between silicon steel laminations and core loss. Therefore, manufacturers have no choice but to exempt from inspection, resulting in large difference in core loss or even nonconforming machine.As an important part of the motor, the core plays a vital role of magnetic conduction in the motor. The material used in the core and the quality of the core manufacturing not only affect the craftsmanship and insulation reliability of the motor insert, but also affect the excitation current, core loss, and stray loss, etc., which in turn affects the efficiency and temperature rise of the motor. Therefore, enough attention should be paid to the core manufacturing quality. Only by knowing problems in the core manufacturing process can you develop targeted inspection measures and testing methods.
Woonsocket Call
Cherne Launches Line of Easy-to-Use Disc Seals, Featuring Excellent Sealing Range and Convenient Installation
Cherne’s Disc Seals are made with lightweight aluminum and include field-replaceable double bladders for a leakproof seal. Cherne Industries, part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, recently launched a line of Disc Seal plugs, designed to block flow or provide bypass flow in underground pipes with low backpressure. Used for pipe construction, rehabilitation, cleaning and testing, the plugs can be separated into two halves to effortlessly fit through any manhole.
Woonsocket Call
Web Design North Offers Digital Marketing and Photography Marketing Services
Web Design North is a reputable agency that provides online marketing services to commercial clients in Canada. Web Design North is an expert in developing B2B websites and providing online consulting services with the goal of boosting a company's bottom line through improved e-commerce capabilities. The business is based in Toronto and services customers across Canada and Ontario. Web Design North should be the first pick for anyone seeking a business in Toronto that can provide search engine optimization services.
Woonsocket Call
Stax Payments Names New Leadership Team
John Kristel to take the helm as interim CEO, continuing the foundation for Stax’s growth and vision to be the leader in integrated payments worldwide. Stax Payments, the all-in-one payment technology provider, today announced the appointment of John Kristel to interim Chief Executive Officer of the company, succeeding outgoing founders Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah.
Woonsocket Call
OnlineCameraShop Offering Companies Reliable, Cost-Effective, And Top-Of-The-Line Security Cameras In the Netherlands
With a wide range of security cameras, a dedicated team, and extensive expertise, OnlineCameraShop is the go-to option for buying cutting-edge security cameras from leading brands. Surveillance technology has seen an incredible level of evolution that not only makes it far more advanced, affordable, and available to everyone. Security cameras...
Woonsocket Call
BananaIP Counsels: Supporting Electric Mobility Innovation in India
Bangalore, India - The Indian automotive market is set to witness rapid growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market due to government incentives, enhanced cost competitiveness, OEM investment, increased customer readiness and awareness. According to a recent report from Bain & Company, India’s EV value chain revenue pool is expected to reach between $76 billion and $100 billion by 2030, potentially resulting in an $8 billion–$11 billion profit pool.
Woonsocket Call
CampaignTrackly Chosen for Newchip’s Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program
Leafwire Digital LLC’ CampaignTrackly SAAS among top applicants selected for Newchip’s exclusive accelerator. Leafwire Digital, a link management automation startup, whose platform, CampaignTrackly, is empowering businesses to build best-in-class marketing performance tracking strategies, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.
Woonsocket Call
Dimension Stone Global Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc, Cemex S A B de C V, Carmeuse Lime & Stone Inc, and Rogers Group - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Dimension Stone Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global dimension stone mining market is expected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2021 to $5.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The dimension stone mining market is expected to grow to $7.02 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.
Woonsocket Call
Mirantis Grows OpenStack for Kubernetes Virtual Machine Deployments by 10 Times in 2022, Launches Latest Release
New Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes release adds file share-as-a-service to support legacy workloads. Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced that the Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes (MOSK) has seen virtual machines (VM) deployed on its infrastructure explode more than 10 times the previous year. The latest...
Comments / 0