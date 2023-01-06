With the increasingly detailed division of labor in the motor manufacturing industry, a number of motor factories have taken the stator core as a purchased part or commissioned outsourcing part. Although the core has a full set of design drawings, its size, shape and material have detailed provisions, but once the core manufacturing is completed, manufacturers can only test the size, shape, appearance and other characteristics, and cannot test the material used, lamination factor and other characteristics affecting the performance of the machine such as the insulation between silicon steel laminations and core loss. Therefore, manufacturers have no choice but to exempt from inspection, resulting in large difference in core loss or even nonconforming machine.As an important part of the motor, the core plays a vital role of magnetic conduction in the motor. The material used in the core and the quality of the core manufacturing not only affect the craftsmanship and insulation reliability of the motor insert, but also affect the excitation current, core loss, and stray loss, etc., which in turn affects the efficiency and temperature rise of the motor. Therefore, enough attention should be paid to the core manufacturing quality. Only by knowing problems in the core manufacturing process can you develop targeted inspection measures and testing methods.

