Carlsbad Office Building Sold by Family Trust for $2.7M

1241 Carlsbad Village Drive. Courtesy, Commercial Asset Advisors

A two-story office building in Carlsbad has been sold for $2.73 million, a real estate brokerage announced.

The Yocum Family trust, represented by Commercial Asset Advisors principal Brian Jenkins and an associate, Gino Kalasho, sold the property, approximately 6,288 square feet, located at 1241 Carlsbad Village Drive.

The buyer was 1241 Carlsbad Village Drive, LLC. The property allows for a wide range of uses, including medical office.

“Even with the rising rates, commercial real estate in the San Diego region remains competitive – and Carlsbad real estate is a great example of the strength of this asset class,” Kalasho said. “There is still an appetite for good real estate.”

The site attracted multiple offers, the brokers said, allowing the seller flexibility.

“Carlsbad Village and the surrounding area have proven to be a strong office market in years past and we expect it will continue in years to come,” Jenkins said. “We were happy to be able to get this deal done for our seller, especially considering the headwinds in both the real estate markets and capital markets.”

Commercial Asset Advisors is a San Diego-based commercial real estate brokerage that specializes in serving individual private clients, as well as family offices, corporate, institutional, nonprofit and national organizations.