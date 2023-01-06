ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area on Thursday. The good news is that this system won’t linger, but it’ll be in and out. However, scattered showers & storms are expected ahead of the front...and some storms could reach severe limits. As the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Dry weather through Wednesday, Strong storms return Thursday

The clouds will gradually decrease by this afternoon and we will become mostly sunny. It will be a cool and dry day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, an upper-level wave will move across Alabama, and this will make it mostly cloudy. We will be dry and chilly with lows in the lower […]
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Drying Out and Warming Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll get a break from the rain and begin to dry out on Monday. TONIGHT: Chilly! Low near 34° with clearing skies. MONDAY: Seasonable. High near 56° with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a nice day!. REST OF...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
weisradio.com

Another Round of Severe Weather Possible in Alabama this Week

The National Weather Service is looking at Thursday as the day to watch. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain will all be possible as storms move in ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds are the biggest concern with Thursday’s storms, although tornadoes can’t be ruled out at this...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Afternoon Update: Rain Moving Out

A cold front is pushing slowly through North Alabama on this Sunday. A thin line of showers is just ahead of the front, extending from Scottsboro in Jackson County in Northeast Alabama to Cullman to Fayette in West Central Alabama. The main band of remain has mostly fizzled, except over West Alabama, where moderate rain covers a large area including Sumter and Choctaw counties eastward through Greene, Hale, Perry, southern Bibb, Dallas and western Chilton counties. The precipitation is pushing to the east.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tornado count at 14 after 2023′s first round of severe weather

The tornado count from severe weather on Jan. 3 and 4 stands at 14 as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But there’s a chance it could tick upward again. The weather service in Birmingham said that meteorologists took a look at storm damage in Walker County on Saturday to see whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry

Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Slow Cooker Creole Beef Stew

Beef stew has always been one of my favorite comfort foods. There’s just something about that rich, savory gravy that tastes like home. I remember Mom making beef stew often. Stew meat was relatively cheap and, combined with the other inexpensive ingredients, made an affordable way to feed the family. But it never tasted like the frugal meal it was. It always seemed like so much more.
ALABAMA STATE
WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

