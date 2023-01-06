Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area on Thursday. The good news is that this system won’t linger, but it’ll be in and out. However, scattered showers & storms are expected ahead of the front...and some storms could reach severe limits. As the...
Weather Aware For Storms Thursday
Storms could produce some damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and perhaps a few tornadoes Thursday morning and afternoon.
Dry weather through Wednesday, Strong storms return Thursday
The clouds will gradually decrease by this afternoon and we will become mostly sunny. It will be a cool and dry day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, an upper-level wave will move across Alabama, and this will make it mostly cloudy. We will be dry and chilly with lows in the lower […]
wcbi.com
Drying Out and Warming Up
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll get a break from the rain and begin to dry out on Monday. TONIGHT: Chilly! Low near 34° with clearing skies. MONDAY: Seasonable. High near 56° with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a nice day!. REST OF...
weisradio.com
Another Round of Severe Weather Possible in Alabama this Week
The National Weather Service is looking at Thursday as the day to watch. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain will all be possible as storms move in ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds are the biggest concern with Thursday’s storms, although tornadoes can’t be ruled out at this...
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Update: Rain Moving Out
A cold front is pushing slowly through North Alabama on this Sunday. A thin line of showers is just ahead of the front, extending from Scottsboro in Jackson County in Northeast Alabama to Cullman to Fayette in West Central Alabama. The main band of remain has mostly fizzled, except over West Alabama, where moderate rain covers a large area including Sumter and Choctaw counties eastward through Greene, Hale, Perry, southern Bibb, Dallas and western Chilton counties. The precipitation is pushing to the east.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain expected to move into area overnight, no risk of severe storms
RAIN ARRIVES LATE TONIGHT/TOMORROW: Dry and pleasant weather is the story for Alabama today, with highs mostly in the 60s over the northern counties, with low 70s to the south. Clouds thicken tonight, and we expect periods of rain after midnight into the daytime hours tomorrow over the northern 2/3 of the state.
Tornado count at 14 after 2023′s first round of severe weather
The tornado count from severe weather on Jan. 3 and 4 stands at 14 as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But there’s a chance it could tick upward again. The weather service in Birmingham said that meteorologists took a look at storm damage in Walker County on Saturday to see whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry
Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
alabamawx.com
MaxPreps
WJHG-TV
