TechRadar
HyperX CES Personalization line will make my desk space worth tricking out again
HyperX is well known for its high-quality gaming accessories like headsets, keyboards, mice, webcams, and more. However, the company has been clearly thinking out of the box for its brand-new HyperX Personalization, which takes the often standardized designs and colors of regular gaming accessories and turns them on their head.
Kemove Angel K68 Mechanical Keyboard
The Kemove Angel K68 mechanical keyboard is a satisfying, well-designed keyboard for everyday use with well-balanced RGB lighting and versatility. It’s a good choice for wired and wireless use, however, the tight layout of the keycaps may be off-putting for some, and can take a while to get used to.
TechRadar turns 15 - these are the tech milestones that made us
This week, TechRadar turns 15, a milestone we’re pretty jazzed to have hit. We launched in January 2008, having previously operated under the banner of tech.co.uk, which was one of the first consumer tech sites to brave the world of online publication in the UK. Now, we’re rapidly approaching...
The best projectors of CES 2023
I travelled to CES 2023 mostly to check out new TVs, but as I roamed the vast, crowded halls, I kept bumping up against a related product category: projectors. The best 4K projectors now come in a range of flavors, including long throw, ultra short throw, and portable versions, and all of these were represented at CES. To be honest, I was surprised by the number of brands with projectors on display at the show. We clearly are living in an era of big-screen TV, with no shortage of options for getting cinema-size images at home.
This Nintendo Switch controller reminds me of the Gamecube's iconic wireless pad
There's a new Nintendo Switch controller on the block, and it has a strong similarity to one of the best gamepads in Nintendo's legacy. The NYXI Wizard is a new, wireless Nintendo Switch controller that replicates the oddball layout of the Nintendo Gamecube's pad, complete with that large green A button and those slightly off-kilter X and Y buttons. But there's a healthy number of extras here that put the Wizard firmly in 'Pro' controller territory.
Hisense’s all mini-LED TV lineup for 2023 is topped by its brightest set yet
Hisense’s sprawling booth at CES 2023 was packed with TVs – unlike some other brands, it had its full 2023 lineup on display, with detailed specs listed for each series. All sets should all be available in spring, which is the time that manufacturers typically start rolling out new TVs.
