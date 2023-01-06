Read full article on original website
Johnny McCamley and Keith McConnon of Cyberbyte Media offers the best marketing service in Web3
Cyberbyte Media offers Web3 marketing services such as Influencer Marketing, Exchange token listing and Social Media Growth. Cyberbyte Media is a Web3 marketing agency founded by Johnny McCamley and Keith McConnon. Both entrepreneurs have a collective experience of more than eight years in which they served over 300 clients. The company offers content creation, distribution, token listing, community growth, and social media management services.
Stax Payments Names New Leadership Team
John Kristel to take the helm as interim CEO, continuing the foundation for Stax’s growth and vision to be the leader in integrated payments worldwide. Stax Payments, the all-in-one payment technology provider, today announced the appointment of John Kristel to interim Chief Executive Officer of the company, succeeding outgoing founders Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah.
Cherne Launches Line of Easy-to-Use Disc Seals, Featuring Excellent Sealing Range and Convenient Installation
Cherne’s Disc Seals are made with lightweight aluminum and include field-replaceable double bladders for a leakproof seal. Cherne Industries, part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, recently launched a line of Disc Seal plugs, designed to block flow or provide bypass flow in underground pipes with low backpressure. Used for pipe construction, rehabilitation, cleaning and testing, the plugs can be separated into two halves to effortlessly fit through any manhole.
EyCrowd Allows its Users to Plan and Execute Marketing Experiences in Little to No Time
Undoubtedly, a digital marketing strategy is critical for a company's continued growth and success in today's business world. Developing a marketing strategy is vital for effectively nurturing customers and increasing sales. Every ship requires a captain, and every captain needs a map to guide them on their journey. The map...
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc. Merging High Performance, Latest Technology to Bring Unique Perspective to Access the World
CubCrafters is the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft. “CubCrafters President and CEO Patrick Horgan recently provided an update, announcing in a Bell2Bell podcast that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) has qualified the company’s Reg A+ filing, clearing the way for investors to come onboard… Horgan said that the company has booked orders already awaiting fulfillment for the next two years of CubCrafters’ production schedule, and a large part of the reason for turning to public funding is to help the company grow sufficiently that it can reduce customers’ wait times, and provide better support for the growing fleet of aircraft worldwide,” a recent article reads. “We’re the preeminent builder of adventure airplanes. We build advanced versions of the Super Cub using current-day technology. It’s a utilitarian-type airplane that can access backcountry areas without the need for runways,” Horgan is quoted as saying. “[It’s] high performance with the latest technology, engines and avionics. It’s an airplane that can be used commercially as well as just for a lot of fun. It’s a fun-flying airplane that really just brings a unique perspective to using aviation to access our world.”
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on January 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 23,900 shares of common stock and 12,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to four new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Built In Honors Iterative Health in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Built In today announced that IterativeHealth, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, the company earned a place on the list of Boston’s Best Midsize Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005075/en/ Built In today announced that Iterative Health, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
Air Lease Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $700.0 Million of Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes
Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (the “Company”) announced the pricing on January 9, 2023 of its public offering of $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.30% senior unsecured medium-term notes due February 1, 2028 (the “Notes”). The sale of the Notes is expected to close on January 13, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Web Design North Offers Digital Marketing and Photography Marketing Services
Web Design North is a reputable agency that provides online marketing services to commercial clients in Canada. Web Design North is an expert in developing B2B websites and providing online consulting services with the goal of boosting a company's bottom line through improved e-commerce capabilities. The business is based in Toronto and services customers across Canada and Ontario. Web Design North should be the first pick for anyone seeking a business in Toronto that can provide search engine optimization services.
Bono Hair Upgrade Their Website To Enhance Customer Experience
Leading manufacturers of hair replacement systems, Bono Hair, announce an upgrade to their website to enhance engagement and improve online presence. Bono Hair is undoubtedly one of the leading names in the hair replacement systems industry, with more than a decade of market experience and over 80 skilled technicians. The company continues to set the standard in the hairpiece industry, a claim that was substantiated by the recent website upgrade. The goal of upgrading Bonohair.com is to ensure quality interaction with its online customers and enhance customers’ satisfaction.
CampaignTrackly Chosen for Newchip’s Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program
Leafwire Digital LLC’ CampaignTrackly SAAS among top applicants selected for Newchip’s exclusive accelerator. Leafwire Digital, a link management automation startup, whose platform, CampaignTrackly, is empowering businesses to build best-in-class marketing performance tracking strategies, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.
Security Benefit Enhances its Strategic Growth Series of Annuities with Next Generation Capabilities
Innovative Rate Buy Up feature, new Strategic Growth 7 Annuity, and two new indices bring even greater range of options for accumulating retirement savings without financial market risk. Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (Security Benefit) today announced key enhancements to its Strategic Growth Series of Annuities, including the addition of...
Stuart Karle Joins Crest Media as President
Crest Media is delighted to announce that Stuart Karle has joined as President of Crest Media. In this role he will lead all of Crest Media’s activities including its operating and investing strategies. The company remains committed to and focused on acquiring and developing a diverse portfolio of media related assets and technologies.
Sequana Medical announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 10 February 2023
Ghent, Belgium – 11 January 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today invites the holders of securities issued by the Company to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, 10 February 2023.
PoliMOVE Wins the Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023, Setting a New Autonomous Speed World Record for a Racetrack
The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) team PoliMOVE from Politecnico di Milano (Italy), and the University of Alabama (Alabama) won the second annual Autonomous Challenge @ CES reaching max speeds of 180 mph, a new autonomous speed world record for a racetrack. Pushing boundaries of head-to-head autonomous racing, PoliMOVE competed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway against a field of nine teams from 17 universities spanning six countries all seeking to break autonomous racing records. TUM Autonomous Motorsport from Technische Universität München (Germany) took second place in the heated battle.
6 Problems In Manufacturing Of Stator Cores
With the increasingly detailed division of labor in the motor manufacturing industry, a number of motor factories have taken the stator core as a purchased part or commissioned outsourcing part. Although the core has a full set of design drawings, its size, shape and material have detailed provisions, but once the core manufacturing is completed, manufacturers can only test the size, shape, appearance and other characteristics, and cannot test the material used, lamination factor and other characteristics affecting the performance of the machine such as the insulation between silicon steel laminations and core loss. Therefore, manufacturers have no choice but to exempt from inspection, resulting in large difference in core loss or even nonconforming machine.As an important part of the motor, the core plays a vital role of magnetic conduction in the motor. The material used in the core and the quality of the core manufacturing not only affect the craftsmanship and insulation reliability of the motor insert, but also affect the excitation current, core loss, and stray loss, etc., which in turn affects the efficiency and temperature rise of the motor. Therefore, enough attention should be paid to the core manufacturing quality. Only by knowing problems in the core manufacturing process can you develop targeted inspection measures and testing methods.
Aquarian Closes Acquisition of Somerset Reinsurance
Aquarian Holdings (“Aquarian”) today announced the closing of its acquisition of Somerset Reinsurance Limited (“Somerset Re”), a leading provider of reinsurance solutions to the U.S. life insurance and annuity market. Aquarian announced in 2022 that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest...
AdaptHealth Provides Full-Year 2023 Guidance and Preliminary Commentary on Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment, medical supplies and related services, today provided its initial guidance for full-year 2023 and preliminary commentary on fourth quarter 2022 results. Based on current business, market...
Momentus Vigoride-5 Status Update #1
Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that its Vigoride-5 Orbital Service Vehicle launched on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission on January 3 is in good health and that the team is continuing to fully commission the vehicle in preparation for on-orbit operations. The Company has requested a Special Temporary Authority (STA) to continue operating the UHF beacon on Vigoride-5 for an additional 14 days to continue to track the vehicle during the commissioning phase and conduct testing to improve quality of the reception of the GPS data in the beacon signal. On Vigoride’s first orbital pass, Momentus confirmed that both solar arrays were deployed, and the vehicle was generating power and charging its batteries. The vehicle’s power and temperatures continue to be within the nominal expected ranges. Read more about the Vigoride-5 mission objectives and customers here.
