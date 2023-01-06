Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Suspects wanted after threatening employees with gun while stealing from Detroit Family Dollar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects after one of them pointed a gun at an employee while stealing from a Family Dollar store. According to police, the two suspects got in line at the store in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft around 12:50 p.m. Friday. They acted like they were about to pay then tried to walk out, police said.
Authorities urgently searching for endangered missing 4-year-old in Metro Detroit area, requests help from public
Authorities in Metro Detroit are asking the public for help after sending out an alert regarding an endangered missing child on Tuesday morning.
Detroit News
Teen, 15, charged with killing second teen boy at Detroit hotel
Detroit — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old at a gathering Dec. 31, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The teen allegedly shot multiple times into a hotel room at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
Drag racing suspects hide in dumpster after stop sticks take out Dodge Charger
HIGHLAND PARK, MI – Three people were arrested early Sunday when police found them hiding in a dumpster after a high-speed chase through the Detroit area, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of more than 40 vehicles...
Detroit News
Dearborn Hts. police seek suspect in home invasions, assault
Dearborn Heights police are asking the public for help to identify a man who broke into two homes and assaulted one person last week. Both of the homes are located in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. According to authorities, the suspect entered one of the homes at 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday.
Partially Buried Body in Detroit ID’d as Woman Missing Since Fall
DETROIT (AP) — A partially buried body discovered in Detroit has been identified as a woman who was reported missing in November, authorities said. The remains were those of Alyssa Itchue, the Wayne County medical examiner’s office said Monday. Police were contacted after a utility worker last week...
Boy, 15, dies after multiple shots fired into Michigan hotel room
DETROIT – A 15-year-old Detroit boy died after multiple shots were fired into a Michigan hotel room, authorities said. Days after the shooting, a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested related to the fatal shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit people search for suspect after Eastern Market vehicle break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles at Detroit's Eastern Market last month. The break-ins happened around 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve at 1551 Winder. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Michigan Barber Missing For 6 Months Found Dead
He went missing on July 21 after leaving his barbershop in Detroit.
Detroit News
Attorney charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress
Grosse Pointe Farms — A Metro Detroit attorney has been charged with embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade. David Sutherland, 57, was charged Dec. 29 with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 — including one charge of embezzlement...
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen
(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race
A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend. Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous. MSP Second District, Jan. 8, 2023. One of the...
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
Troopers arrest armed teen driving stolen Kia after police pursuit through Macomb County
A late night police chase through Macomb County on Monday night ended in the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect who troopers said was driving a stolen vehicle with a weapon inside.
fox2detroit.com
Missing woman found safe, Westland police say
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe, Westland police said Tuesday. Police had asked for help looking for 34-year-old Jessica Goodson the same day she was located.
