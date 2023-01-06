ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal experts warn case against Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger isn't 'open and shut'

By Emma James For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Legal experts have warned that the case against alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger isn't a 'slam dunk' – despite authorities discovering his DNA at the scene.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested on December 30 after weeks of painstaking investigation by police in Moscow, Idaho, and the FBI .

His DNA was discovered on the button of a knife sheath which was left at the scene of the crime next to the bodies of Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogan.

Ex-federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani believes that those defending Kohberger will not present an insanity defense because of his history as a 'scholar.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cucP8_0k63ER8r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qVIh_0k63ER8r00

The trial lawyer said: 'The murder case against Bryan Kohberger is not a slam dunk. Kohberger's attorney will most likely argue that he didn't do it, rather than present an insanity defense.

'He was accomplished enough as a scholar to become a Ph.D. student and he showed no indication of mental illness before the stabbings, so there would be little justification for his defense to argue he is incompetent to stand trial.

'The authorities have Kohberger's DNA on the knife sheath, but DNA evidence can be transferred from one person to another onto an object so that evidence is not open and shut for a conviction.

'Prosecutors don't have the murder weapon, they have a pretty vague description of the suspect from an eyewitness, and they lack a clear-cut motive.

'If I was the D.A., I would certainly like a lot more than the evidence that has come out so far, especially if prosecutors are going to pursue the death penalty.'

It comes after the family of one victim, Kaylee Goncalves, say that they would support the death penalty in the case against Kohberger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPBcA_0k63ER8r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Cmna_0k63ER8r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7ugq_0k63ER8r00

Her father Steve said that his vision of 'justice' is not to 'be in a prison cell', with her mother adding that she 'wished Kaylee and Maddie were serving a life sentence' because it would mean they could talk to them.

Rahmani added: 'Prosecutors will continue to build the case, so I don't think they will take the death penalty off the table.

'It will be hard for Kohberger's defense to reach any workable deal with prosecutors, so this case will most likely head to trial.'

Former Los Angeles County prosecutor Joshua Ritter, who is a partner with El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, believes that the DNA and other corroborating evidence is a 'very strong case' against the alleged killer.

He said: 'I can't imagine this being a case where prosecutors don't seriously consider the death penalty.

'In that scenario, the only way Kohberger would accept a plea deal would be if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table. But it's a little early to talk about plea deals at this point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgBA4_0k63ER8r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQPoz_0k63ER8r00

'This is one of those watershed cases where you have four young, good-looking, completely innocent victims in a small community who were horrifically stabbed to death.

'If this had taken place in a huge metropolis like Los Angeles or New York it still would have received attention, but the fact that this took place in a small community seems to have added to the intrigue surrounding the murders.'

Kohberger previously insisted that he would be 'exonerated' to his lawyer in Pennsylvania.

It comes as law enforcement sources say the alleged killer was seen taking out garbage using surgical gloves several times at his parents home.

The officers were tasked with tracking Kohberger so they could arrest him as soon as a warrant was issued as well as trying to get hold of an object to compare DNA to a sample found at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQeCs_0k63ER8r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPmvu_0k63ER8r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gh4fV_0k63ER8r00

He was also seen cleaning the inside and outside of his car, with the source adding that he didn't 'miss an inch'.

Kohberger was also reportedly seen taking out the trash to his neighbour's bins at around 4am – with the contents being recovered by offices.

matched the DNA found on the sheath to Kohberger's by comparing it to his father's DNA – which was a 99.9998 percent match.

The white Hyundai Elantra is one of the things that helped cops track down the alleged killer, as well as obtaining his phone records.

He yesterday appeared in court charged with the four murders as well as a felony burglary after being extradited to Idaho.

The criminal justice graduate only spoke to confirm his name and that he had representation during a hearing in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday.

A timeline issued by police indicates that Kohberger managed to break into the house and kill al four victims within a 15-minute period, before his car was seen speeding off in surveillance footage.

Phone records show that Kohberger went close to the property just five hours after the murders were committed – with his phone being turned off during the time of the murders.

He is also accused of stalking the students and visiting the property or the area at least 12 times before the slayings on November 13.

Salon

Former FBI profiler says Idaho killer planned for a "mass casualty event"

Bryan Kohberger (AKA "The Idaho Killer") (Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images) Police have yet to release critical details of Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University criminology graduate student arrested in connection with the grisly stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students, including any possible motive and link to the victims — due in large part to state law in Idaho that prohibits such details from being released until the criminal proceedings actually begin in that state.
IDAHO STATE
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had ‘no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says

The suspect arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students had no connection with the victims, a lawyer for one of the grieving families has said. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday. Following the attack that rocked the college town of Moscow, Mr Kohberger, 28, finished his semester at WSU. Weeks later, he reportedly travelled with his father from his apartment in Pullman,...
MOSCOW, ID
Vox

The horrifying revelations of the Idaho student murders

Aja Romano is a culture reporter for Vox, focusing on criticism and the ethics of culture. Before joining Vox in 2016, they were a staff reporter at the Daily Dot. What made their deaths all the more terrifying was how elusive their killer seemed — until a sudden arrest made everything even scarier.
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

Arrest Made in Connection to University of Idaho Student Murders

Authorities have finally made an arrest in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders originally took place in November. According to Fox News, confirmation of the arrest comes from a high-ranking law enforcement source. The man suspected of the Idaho murders is in his late 20s. He was arrested by local police and FBI agents at 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Though the suspect is a college student, he, unlike the victims, was not enrolled at the University of Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

WATCH: Police Stopped Idaho Student Murder Suspect Weeks Before Arrest

Video obtained by TMZ shows a traffic stop involving the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. Bryan Kohberger was driving with his dad when they were pulled over by an Indiana State Trooper for following too closely on December 15. While Kohberger was driving a...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings

It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, is being returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions will be unsealed once he’s in Idaho, authorities said, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media.The gag order...
MOSCOW, ID
The Hill

What we know about suspect arrested in University of Idaho killings

After more than six weeks of investigating, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month.  A 28-year-old man named Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho. He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and a…
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

