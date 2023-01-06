ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Alien sightings in Nashville, TN

By Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEKTX_0k63ENrB00

The Nashville weather has also caused some pretty eerie skies.

Photo by @miss_erica_michelle

No one knows for sure if aliens exist, but there are plenty of sightings in Middle Tennessee that bolster belief. According to the National UFO Reporting Center , there have been thousands of sightings in Tennessee — and 200+ sightings in Nashville alone .

Eyewitness accounts

They say seeing is believing. Here are several eyewitness accounts of UFO sightings around Nashville from the State Report Index:
  • Sept. 17, 2020 | “I woke up from a crazy dream and stepped out onto my second floor balcony and looked up into the sky, there were heavy clouds in a section and behind the clouds I seen lights simultaneously fluttering on and off. Then these lights would move in different patterns as though communicating.”
  • March 19, 2014 | “It was very cold, perfectly blue sky. I watched [a cylinder shape] come from the west, no sound at all. What was odd about it, was it looked like it may have been about 40-50 long [sic], but was covered in mist [...] As it started to come over our parking lot, I started to hear a helicopter coming from the north (probably from Fort Campbell). As soon as the copter was heard, the object made a 90 degree turn, straight up.”
  • Oct. 1, 1961 | “One of my friends’ dads was an amateur astronomer and had set up his telescope for people to see the moon and the planets. At some point, a UFO appeared out of nowhere. [...] Someone placed a call to either the local police or to the Tennessee Air National Guard which was located just a few miles away from the school. Two jets were scrambled [...] As they approached, the UFO took off at a very oblique angle, no sound was made, and the departure was faster than you could blink your eyes.”
Want to file a report? Make like Saturn, and give the National UFO Reporting Center a ring.

What causes the sightings?

  • Airplanes | One possible reason for the sightings in Nashville could be due to the activity at the Nashville Internationl Airport . Even a commercial plane can create vivid vapor trails that may look like extraterrestrial evidence.
  • Sprites | A natural phenomenon known as sprites can occur during thunderstorms. Sprites are flashes of light high above the clouds that may resemble flashing spacecraft lights. They can appear as balls of electricity or streaks of light .
  • Clouds | A hole-punch cloud (a donut-shaped cloud that can look like a flying saucer) can occur when a plane flies through cirrus or cirrostratus clouds .
  • Optical illusions | Reflections may look like lights in the sky, especially at night. Sightings on I-40 may be headlights refracting off the windshield or rearview mirrors.
Or … maybe the sightings really are visitations from extraterrestrial tourists. The aliens might have heard about the Opry at the Ryman show series and decided to pay us a visit .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Teen not expected to survive shooting

A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville. Some of the amenities planned for the park include fitness trails, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic shelters. 1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County. 1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County. Hopkinsville...
NASHVILLE, TN
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy