Corewell Health East, the Beaumont half of the recent merger between Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health, has recruited Kelli Sadler to serve as its chief nursing office.

Sadler is a seasoned nursing leader who currently serves as Novant Health’s chief nursing officer for the Charlotte, N.C. area. She has served in numerous roles throughout her 27-year career, such as: bedside nurse, nursing supervisor, assistant nurse manager, corporate manager for risk management, and nursing director.

“I am thrilled to be moving to Michigan to join Corewell Health East to lead an amazing team of nurses. I am eager to learn from the team and to also share my experiences with them as work together improve health, instill humanity, and inspire hope,” says Sadler.

Sadler works closely with her team and is proud of their accomplishments, including three Magnet designations and multiple contributions to nursing practice. She is also passionate about getting involved in the community.

“Kelli is an exceptional nursing leader who brings a wealth of experience with her. We are excited to bring her talents to Michigan to lead our exceptional team of nurses,” says Dr. Ben Schwartz, president of Corewell Health East.

Sadler earned her associate degree from Gaston College, bachelor’s degree from Winston-Salem State University, and her master’s degree from Pfeiffer University in 2014.

The post Corewell Health East Hires Kelli Sadler as Chief Nursing Officer appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .