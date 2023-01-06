ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

WITN

Police share sketch of suspected Winterville shooter

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping someone out there recognizes the teenager a shooting victim described as the person responsible for the crime. Back on December 10th, Winterville police said that a person was shot on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive. Police were able to connect the victim with...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A major highway in Kinston was shut down after two tractor-trailers collided this morning. It happened at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the two big rigs collided in the middle of the busy intersection, blocking several lanes.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing

RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville police: Man dies at hospital after stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a man died at the hospital after he was stabbed. Police said in a media release that Broderick Stefan Harris, 34, died at ECU Health Medical Center shortly after he was dropped off at the emergency department around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Investigators […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in shooting of 22-year-old woman in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whitakers man has been arrested in a Sunday night shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman. Rakwon Alston, 25, was arrested in Goldrock by Rocky Mount police. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Armed and dangerous wanted man charged in robberies at Rocky Mount stores

TARBORO. N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested overnight in connection to armed robberies at two businesses in Rocky Mount on Jan. 2. According to Rocky Mount police, Jeremy Johnson was wanted for the morning robberies at a Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard and L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road. He had been considered armed and dangerous.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card. Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card. The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

U.S. 117 in Duplin County closed again until noon Thursday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -U.S. 117 in Duplin County is closed once again in both directions due to poor visibility from smoke from a nearby fire. The NCDOT expects the closure to last through Thursday at noon. The road is closed from Sheffield Road to Brooks Quinn Road. Tuesday the...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, part of road to close

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. The closed portion extends from Sheffield Road near Magnolia to Brooks Quinn Road near Rose Hill. The accidents started happening […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

