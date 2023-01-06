Read full article on original website
WITN
Police share sketch of suspected Winterville shooter
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping someone out there recognizes the teenager a shooting victim described as the person responsible for the crime. Back on December 10th, Winterville police said that a person was shot on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive. Police were able to connect the victim with...
WITN
Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A major highway in Kinston was shut down after two tractor-trailers collided this morning. It happened at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the two big rigs collided in the middle of the busy intersection, blocking several lanes.
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
WITN
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
Greenville police: Man dies at hospital after stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a man died at the hospital after he was stabbed. Police said in a media release that Broderick Stefan Harris, 34, died at ECU Health Medical Center shortly after he was dropped off at the emergency department around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Investigators […]
Vigil held at NC greenway for missing 22-year-old man
Between 25-50 people from the community came out to the South Tar River Greenway on Monday to show support and comfort for the family of Kahlil Jefferson.
cbs17
Man arrested in shooting of 22-year-old woman in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whitakers man has been arrested in a Sunday night shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman. Rakwon Alston, 25, was arrested in Goldrock by Rocky Mount police. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said.
WITN
Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
Two La Grange men charged after robbery leads to foot chase with shots fired
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two La Grange men were arrested after a Sunday morning robbery led to a foot chase in which shots were fired by one of the suspects, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession […]
‘I’m gonna die’: Nash County deputy recalls partner’s shooting during testimony
NASHVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — “I gotta move. I’m gonna die.” That’s what Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Shelby Smith said was running through her head when she said a Florida man fired his gun at her and her partner. Smith took the stand to testify against Jarred Ford and while police footage captured the encounter, it failed […]
cbs17
Armed and dangerous wanted man charged in robberies at Rocky Mount stores
TARBORO. N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested overnight in connection to armed robberies at two businesses in Rocky Mount on Jan. 2. According to Rocky Mount police, Jeremy Johnson was wanted for the morning robberies at a Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard and L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road. He had been considered armed and dangerous.
WITN
YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card. Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card. The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around...
WITN
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating two shootings that happened at different locations in one Eastern Carolina city. The first shooting police were called to left one teenager dead, and the second sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening in Goldsboro. Goldsboro Police Department was called to 600...
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
WITN
U.S. 117 in Duplin County closed again until noon Thursday
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -U.S. 117 in Duplin County is closed once again in both directions due to poor visibility from smoke from a nearby fire. The NCDOT expects the closure to last through Thursday at noon. The road is closed from Sheffield Road to Brooks Quinn Road. Tuesday the...
WITN
Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say they're investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.
Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, part of road to close
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. The closed portion extends from Sheffield Road near Magnolia to Brooks Quinn Road near Rose Hill. The accidents started happening […]
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating
A 14-year-old boy died in a double shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday.
carolinacoastonline.com
New Bern resident and former deputy police chief Edward Preston named Cape Carteret police chief
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush formally introduced the town's new police chief, New Bern resident Edward Preston, during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street. Rush told the board Preston most recently served as chief of...
