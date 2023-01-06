Read full article on original website
Related
Markets may be underestimating the threat of high inflation, BlackRock warns
Inflation and peak interest rates will continue to pose a threat to the stock market in 2023 and cause further losses, according to BlackRock analysts.
Tech stocks headed for ‘bloodbath’ in 2023, more ‘job threats’ expected
Tech stocks are positioned to fall again in 2023 as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues interest rate hikes to slow inflation
Americans see inflation cooling further over the next year, NY Fed survey shows
U.S. households are becoming more optimistic about inflation, with consumers seeing prices falling to 5% one year from now, the lowest level since July 2021.
msn.com
‘Markets are going to get rocked’ as Fed is likely to push rates higher, economist warns
The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates more than the markets now expect, says Ricardo Reis, an economist at the London School of Economics. “Markets are going to get rocked,” Reis told MarketWatch on the sidelines of the American Economic Association annual meeting in New Orleans on Saturday.
America might just do the impossible and avoid a recession, according to top economist Mark Zandi
Moody’s chief economist says a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy is in the cards. But BlackRock’s Rick Rieder warns, “Policymakers’ ability to stick this landing for the economy and markets is still very much up in the air.”
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $1.1B Mega Millions drawing
The Mega Millions lottery went without a jackpot winner for the 25th drawing in a row Tuesday after no tickets matched the six winning numbers. Sixteen tickets matched five numbers.
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Florida congresswoman urges Washington to 'evaluate' Ukraine spending: 'We're not auditing'
Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna discussed whether Kevin McCarthy's concessions could lead to a government shutdown and addressed Ukraine spending.
American Airlines drops 3 cities from service, blaming pilot shortage, 'soft demand'
American Airlines has announced the cancellation of flight routes to three more airports inside the US amid 'soft demand' and the ongoing pilot shortage.
Gas stove ban 'on the table' for federal agency: reports
A federal agency is considering pursuing a ban on gas stoves because of the harmful nature of the particulate matter the appliances emit and health concerns.
In-N-Out Burger opening corporate hub, restaurants in Tennessee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said that In-N-Out Burger will be opening a corporate hub in the state along with several restaurant locations.
BlackRock’s CIO Rieder says Fed overtightening ‘dangerous’ to many business sectors
BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income Rick Rieder sat down with FOX Business on Monday to discuss the likelihood of interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2023
Wealthy American wallets to take momentous hit from US recession
Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes warns of the likely possibility of a "richcession" creating "rough economic times" and "turbulence" ahead for wealthy Americans.
Concerns over a 'white collar recession' grow as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Amazon and others cut jobs
With Goldman Sachs beginning layoffs this week, many are worried that the worst is yet to come for professionals across all industries as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.
American Airlines pilots say 'reckless' cockpit procedure changes could hurt safety
The Allied Pilot Association is calling out American Airlines for reportedly implementing new cockpit procedures without giving pilots enough time or training.
Bills announce formalization of Damar Hamlin charity, donations rise to over $8.6M
The Buffalo Bills announced the formal creation of Damar Hamlin's charity, days after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.
U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of January 9: Rates mixed
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. The top nationwide rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) remained flat in a majority of CD...
Fox Business
New York, NY
43K+
Followers
798
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0