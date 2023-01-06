ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.

Richards was perplexed and uncomfortable with the man’s privates exposed. She told deputies she believed he would take advantage of women, so she approached the man with a pipe in hand, according to LCSO.

She told deputies the man attempted to grab her, so she hit him with the pipe. The man fell, and Richards continued to hit him.

The man died from the attack. At the time of the report, deputies had not identified who he was.

LCSO said the attack was unprovoked, as the man didn’t cause any issues.

Richards is charged with second-degree murder.

