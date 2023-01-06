Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
One injured after vehicle slams into Dollar General
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters of the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District have determined a Dollar General building suffered massive damage after a vehicle vs. building accident in Umatilla, OR. On Jan. 9, just before 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident. The incident was located...
KIMA TV
One man dead after vehicle vs pedestrian accident on Interstate 84
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, Troopers responded to a rollover crash in the median of Interstate 84, a few miles west of Pendleton, OR.
KIMA TV
14-year-old facing multiple charges after wild Saturday night police chase in Kennewick
Kennewick Wash. — A fourteen year old is in custody this morning after police say he led them on a wild chase Saturday night. Kennewick Police tell us, just after 9PM, officers were dispatched on a welfare check. According to reports, Officers received information a twenty-four year old woman...
KIMA TV
Kennewick Police and BCSO recover stolen car on Saturday
Benton County Wash. — Kennewick Police track down a stolen car this weekend. Saturday morning, Kennewick Police received a report that a 2020 Subaru Forester was stolen from a residence in West Kennewick. Reports say later, a family member recognized the car near Reata Road, and decided to follow....
KIMA TV
Astria Health responds to public concern over Toppenish Maternity Center closure
TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Astria Health is addressing some of the community's concerns about the Toppenish Maternity Center closing. Astria Toppenish Hospital closed their Maternity Center in early January due to their labor and delivery services proving to be "unsustainable." Since the closure, Toppenish City Council has held two meetings for...
