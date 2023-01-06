Damar Hamlin breathing on his own and Facetimes team; former Browns player Peyton Hillis in ICU, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
WKYC
REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati. Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured...
Death of ex-NFL receiver Charles Johnson ruled a suicide by medical examiner
Former NFL and Colorado receiver Charles E. Johnson had a toxic amount of drugs in his system when he died in July 2022, according to new report.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason
The Cleveland Browns cut ties with former quarterback Bernie Kosar abruptly on Sunday, and a report indicated that there was a wild reason behind the move. Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993, and has served as a team ambassador and contributor to in-house radio programming throughout the season. On Sunday, he tweeted... The post Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bernie Kosar Fired By Cleveland Browns a Week After Placing the First Legal Sports Bet in Ohio
Bernie Kosar placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio as the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve. Today Kosar was fired by the Cleveland Browns. He announc
WKYC
Former Cleveland QB Bernie Kosar loses job with Browns radio network; team spokesperson releases statement
CLEVELAND — In a day where the Browns are hoping to knock their archrivals out of the playoffs, one of the team's most beloved former players is no longer employed by the organization. Legendary Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar announced on Twitter Sunday he has been let go from his...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before Week 18 game
PITTSBURGH — Prior to the start of the Cleveland Browns Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, both teams gathered in the middle of the field to honor and pray for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
'Exciting' Bills Environment Praised by Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had high praise for Buffalo Bills fans and the atmosphere within Highmark Stadium.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods: See what coach Kevin Stefanski is saying
BEREA, Ohio — After the Cleveland Browns finished the season with a 7-10 record following their loss to the Pittsburg Steelers on Sunday, changes are already underway with the team. 3News has confirmed that the Browns have fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Head coach Kevin Stefanski issued the following...
WKYC
Love for Damar: NFL teams, fans show support for Hamlin in Week 18
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing would be the same for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. That included their Week 18 game, in what would typically be just a regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. But nearly a week removed from that scary moment in Cincinnati, the scene Sunday at Highmark Stadium became far more emotional.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses future of Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium or in new facility
CLEVELAND — During his wide-ranging interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell on Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was asked for his thoughts on the future of the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cleveland Browns' lease with the stadium is set through 2028, but in the past year, there have been...
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. looks at the positives of the Cleveland Browns season
CLEVELAND — Of course we could nitpick and grouse about how this Browns season was an embarrassing, icky-feeling, total organizational failure, that challenged an already tortured fan-base to new levels of inner turmoil and frustration without even paying off our continued, allegiance by offering any legitimate signs of real progress… but… as part of my New Year’s resolution I have committed myself to seeking out the positive aspects of every situation, And it’s with that philosophy in mind that I now offer you… Positives Of This Browns Season:
Award nominees announced for 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
CLEVELAND — With the event just weeks away, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has announced its nominees for the 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, which will be held at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The nominees for this year's event, which will be hosted by Cleveland...
WKYC
