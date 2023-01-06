ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own and Facetimes team; former Browns player Peyton Hillis in ICU, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

WKYC
WKYC
 4 days ago
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio "A.J." Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
WKYC

REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati. Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers' Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It's clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers' postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It's no wonder their season came to a premature end if that's the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason

The Cleveland Browns cut ties with former quarterback Bernie Kosar abruptly on Sunday, and a report indicated that there was a wild reason behind the move. Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993, and has served as a team ambassador and contributor to in-house radio programming throughout the season. On Sunday, he tweeted... The post Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKYC

Love for Damar: NFL teams, fans show support for Hamlin in Week 18

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing would be the same for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. That included their Week 18 game, in what would typically be just a regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. But nearly a week removed from that scary moment in Cincinnati, the scene Sunday at Highmark Stadium became far more emotional.
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. looks at the positives of the Cleveland Browns season

CLEVELAND — Of course we could nitpick and grouse about how this Browns season was an embarrassing, icky-feeling, total organizational failure, that challenged an already tortured fan-base to new levels of inner turmoil and frustration without even paying off our continued, allegiance by offering any legitimate signs of real progress… but… as part of my New Year's resolution I have committed myself to seeking out the positive aspects of every situation, And it's with that philosophy in mind that I now offer you… Positives Of This Browns Season:
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Award nominees announced for 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND — With the event just weeks away, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has announced its nominees for the 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, which will be held at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The nominees for this year's event, which will be hosted by Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

