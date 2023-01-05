Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a Surprising New Benefit of Flu Vaccination
A recent University of Calgary study indicates that the annual flu vaccine lowers the risk of stroke. According to researchers from the University of Calgary, the flu vaccine can lower the risk of stroke in adults, even if they are not at high risk for stroke. A team of investigators conducted a study by reviewing the health records of more than 4 million Albertans over a period of nine years. The study results suggest that influenza vaccination should be strongly recommended for everyone, similar to how it is already recommended for individuals with heart disease.
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
New COVID Variant XBB.1.5: What It Is, Symptoms and What You Should Know
A new COVID variant, marking a fusion between two recent strains that is even more contagious than its predecessors, is beginning to take hold in the U.S., but what exactly is it, how serious is it and what are the symptoms?. Here's a look at what we know so far...
Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant
If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why
You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
Freethink
A new class of antidepressant works in 2 hours
Major depressive disorder is one of the most common mental disorders in the U.S., affecting more than 8% of adults. If you’re lucky, the usual antidepressants take about a month before you show any signs of improvement — assuming you’ve found the right one. For some people, antidepressants don’t work at all. Therefore, scientists are constantly looking for new strategies to treat depression, ideally, a drug that is fast-acting and with fewer side effects. Now, according to a recent study in mice, scientists have identified an antidepressant compound that works differently than any other on the market and takes effect in as little as two hours.
Sore throat, runny nose no longer common COVID symptoms
(KSNF/KODE) — With new COVID strains striking at regular intervals and the symptoms related to the infection also changing over time, it is now hard to identify the disease. As the cases rise this winter, several studies have identified a new symptom of the coronavirus that is completely different from those existing already like runny […]
A 36-year-old mom died of flu less than a day after getting sick in a '1 in a million case'
A young mom, business executive, and marathoner started feeling feverish Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, she'd died from complications of the flu.
CNET
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
Black Hills Pioneer
Fewer Symptoms for Mpox Infection Seen After Vaccination
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with mpox infection ≥14 days after receipt of one JYNNEOS vaccine dose have less hospitalization, fever, headache, malaise, myalgia, and chills compared with unvaccinated individuals, according to research published in the Dec. 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Long COVID stemmed from mild cases of COVID-19 in most people, according to a new multicountry study
While there are still far more questions than answers about long COVID-19, researchers are beginning to get a clearer picture of the health and economic consequences of the condition.
CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children
Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss
Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
Wichita Eagle
2 children died from invasive strep A in Colorado. What to know as CDC issues warning
Invasive strep A infections in children have health officials in both the U.S. and abroad warning about rising cases and reported deaths. You may have heard about different types of infections caused by group A strep bacteria, such as strep throat, scarlet fever and cellulitis. But on rare occasions, this...
MedicalXpress
Measles outbreak in Ohio infects 82 kids, most of them unvaccinated
A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected at least 82 children. Most of those impacted by the outbreak have been under the age of 5, state officials reported. Since details of the first measles cases were announced last month by Columbus Public Health, 32 children have been hospitalized.
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
COVID-19 and flu cases both rising, despite claims online
CLAIM: In a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the pandemic, there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While flu cases plummeted as COVID-19 cases soared early in the pandemic, coronavirus and flu cases are both on the rise globally, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from the flu and a significant rise in COVID cases and deaths through the fall and early winter. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, contrary to claims that they are the same.
Comments / 0