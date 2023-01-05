ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover a Surprising New Benefit of Flu Vaccination

A recent University of Calgary study indicates that the annual flu vaccine lowers the risk of stroke. According to researchers from the University of Calgary, the flu vaccine can lower the risk of stroke in adults, even if they are not at high risk for stroke. A team of investigators conducted a study by reviewing the health records of more than 4 million Albertans over a period of nine years. The study results suggest that influenza vaccination should be strongly recommended for everyone, similar to how it is already recommended for individuals with heart disease.
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Freethink

A new class of antidepressant works in 2 hours

Major depressive disorder is one of the most common mental disorders in the U.S., affecting more than 8% of adults. If you’re lucky, the usual antidepressants take about a month before you show any signs of improvement — assuming you’ve found the right one. For some people, antidepressants don’t work at all. Therefore, scientists are constantly looking for new strategies to treat depression, ideally, a drug that is fast-acting and with fewer side effects. Now, according to a recent study in mice, scientists have identified an antidepressant compound that works differently than any other on the market and takes effect in as little as two hours.
WKRN News 2

Sore throat, runny nose no longer common COVID symptoms

(KSNF/KODE) — With new COVID strains striking at regular intervals and the symptoms related to the infection also changing over time, it is now hard to identify the disease. As the cases rise this winter, several studies have identified a new symptom of the coronavirus that is completely different from those existing already like runny […]
CNET

4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity

Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
Black Hills Pioneer

Fewer Symptoms for Mpox Infection Seen After Vaccination

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with mpox infection ≥14 days after receipt of one JYNNEOS vaccine dose have less hospitalization, fever, headache, malaise, myalgia, and chills compared with unvaccinated individuals, according to research published in the Dec. 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Parade

CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children

Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
SELF

The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss

Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
The Associated Press

COVID-19 and flu cases both rising, despite claims online

CLAIM: In a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the pandemic, there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While flu cases plummeted as COVID-19 cases soared early in the pandemic, coronavirus and flu cases are both on the rise globally, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from the flu and a significant rise in COVID cases and deaths through the fall and early winter. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, contrary to claims that they are the same.
