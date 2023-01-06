ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Agitated overnight voting ends with seating of new Oregon U.S. House members

The moment came several days late and in the bleary-eyed pitch dark a.m. hours of the weekend, but Oregon’s six U.S. House members – including three first-timers – finally got a chance to be officially sworn-in early Saturday. In an early-Saturday email, newly-seat U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer,...
