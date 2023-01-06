Read full article on original website
Related
highway58herald.org
Oregon State Board of Trustees to discuss Elliott State Research Forest, preliminary tuition scenarios at Jan 19-20 meeting
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet Jan. 19-20 and hear a briefing on the Elliott State Research Forest, discuss preliminary tuition scenarios and budget planning for the 2024 fiscal year and hear an update on the university’s strategic plan. The board will...
highway58herald.org
Agitated overnight voting ends with seating of new Oregon U.S. House members
The moment came several days late and in the bleary-eyed pitch dark a.m. hours of the weekend, but Oregon’s six U.S. House members – including three first-timers – finally got a chance to be officially sworn-in early Saturday. In an early-Saturday email, newly-seat U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer,...
Comments / 1