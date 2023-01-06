ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s

(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Police helps rescue person who fell through ice at pond near home

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick thinking helped rescue a person who fell through the ice at a pond near their home in Appleton on Tuesday. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on January 10, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home for a report of an incident where a person had fallen through the ice at a pond near their home.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Coffee Shop Now Officially Open

“I want to thank everybody today for coming to our ribbon-cutting and being part of our first month. It’s been so fun.”. That is Aubry Hassemer, owner of the lakeshore area’s newest coffee shop called Retro Eighth, located at 8th and Huron Streets in Manitowoc. Aubry and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Honoring the memory of Rev. Jerome Repenshek

West Bend, WI – Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Rev. Jerome Repenshek during a ceremony Thursday morning at Holy Angels Church in West Bend, WI. Repenshek, 85, was celebrated as a priest who always shared a message of compassion and hope. All the bishops had some good interactions with him. Their presence reflected that.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting

The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
GREEN BAY, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Oshkosh from the Water

As we all contemplate our New Year’s resolution of getting to the gym, going for that walk, eating better, drinking less coffee or maybe, like me, your resolution is to catch more perch. Now, some would say that a resolution to fish more isn’t really a resolution, but rather...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Charged in December Homicide

A 23-year-old Green Bay man has been officially charged for the December killing of a 42-year-old man. Jesse D. Dahl has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to the Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Smith...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

