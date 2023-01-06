Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police helps rescue person who fell through ice at pond near home
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick thinking helped rescue a person who fell through the ice at a pond near their home in Appleton on Tuesday. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on January 10, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home for a report of an incident where a person had fallen through the ice at a pond near their home.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Coffee Shop Now Officially Open
“I want to thank everybody today for coming to our ribbon-cutting and being part of our first month. It’s been so fun.”. That is Aubry Hassemer, owner of the lakeshore area’s newest coffee shop called Retro Eighth, located at 8th and Huron Streets in Manitowoc. Aubry and her...
wearegreenbay.com
We have the Levknecht family to thank for the Gobbler’s Knob supper club
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – If your travels ever take you through the historic 5 Points intersection in Calumet County, then the name of the community supper club certainly caught your eye. Gobbler’s Knob. As it turns out, the name and the place have no connection to the home...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green Bay
Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Honoring the memory of Rev. Jerome Repenshek
West Bend, WI – Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Rev. Jerome Repenshek during a ceremony Thursday morning at Holy Angels Church in West Bend, WI. Repenshek, 85, was celebrated as a priest who always shared a message of compassion and hope. All the bishops had some good interactions with him. Their presence reflected that.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
WBAY Green Bay
3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting
The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
visitoshkosh.com
Oshkosh from the Water
As we all contemplate our New Year’s resolution of getting to the gym, going for that walk, eating better, drinking less coffee or maybe, like me, your resolution is to catch more perch. Now, some would say that a resolution to fish more isn’t really a resolution, but rather...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Charged in December Homicide
A 23-year-old Green Bay man has been officially charged for the December killing of a 42-year-old man. Jesse D. Dahl has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to the Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Smith...
Green Bay officer recognized for suspected child neglect case
GBPD is recognizing one its officers for their quick actions in a suspected child neglect case after a 6-year-old boy was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp during the weekend.
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Woman Charged After Alleged Burglary, Theft at De Pere Church on Christmas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Burglary and theft charges were filed Monday against an Appleton woman who allegedly stole from a De Pere church on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the incidents at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in De Pere.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
94.3 Jack FM
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
School bus v. concrete truck crash in Grafton
A school bus and a concrete truck collided near Port Washington and Pioneer roads in Ozaukee County Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0