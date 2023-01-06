After back-to-back, one-and-done coaches, the Houston Texans will attempt to find a long-term solution this offseason. Lovie Smith was fired as Texans head coach on Sunday pretty much immediately at the conclusion of a 3-13-1 season. Smith's predecessor, David Culley, was also fired after one year as the team went 4-13 in 2021. Houston hasn't won more than four games since 2019, a season capped by a 24-point playoff collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs that seemingly sent the franchise into a tailspin.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO