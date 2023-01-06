ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday

The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Houston Chronicle

Houston Texans coaching candidates: 10 options to replace Lovie Smith

After back-to-back, one-and-done coaches, the Houston Texans will attempt to find a long-term solution this offseason. Lovie Smith was fired as Texans head coach on Sunday pretty much immediately at the conclusion of a 3-13-1 season. Smith's predecessor, David Culley, was also fired after one year as the team went 4-13 in 2021. Houston hasn't won more than four games since 2019, a season capped by a 24-point playoff collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs that seemingly sent the franchise into a tailspin.
Houston Chronicle

Astros radio announcer Robert Ford wins top Texas broadcasting award

The Houston Astros won their second World Series championship in franchise history in November, and recently, one of the team's broadcasters secured his own piece of notable hardware. Astros radio play-by-play announcer Robert Ford was named the 2022 Texas Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, per...
Houston Chronicle

Will the Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel in 2023?

The Houston Astros were an active participant in the hot stove portion of the offseason, as team owner Jim Crane and the front office worked to improve the roster of the defending champions. Justin Verlander is gone and 2020 AL MVP Josè Abreu is now aboard. Michael Brantley is back,...
