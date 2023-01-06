Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Rialto
A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Young woman is shot to death in Fontana on Jan. 9; suspect is arrested
An 18-year-old woman was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where...
Fontana Herald News
Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says
Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7
A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
KTLA.com
Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death
More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs
A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs. Police said the collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive, south of Two Bunch Palms Trail. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and The post Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal shooting in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 23-year-old Santa Ana man pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the city of Orange about a year ago. Joseph Andrew Ruelas pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted...
signalscv.com
Woman stabbed to death, suspect shot and killed by law enforcement
A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Bouquet Canyon and the suspect was later shot and killed by law enforcement officers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, near...
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
newsantaana.com
A man was arrested at the Buena Park Mall for allegedly molesting three children
On December 26, 2022, Buena Park Police Officers responded to the Walmart located at the Buena Park Mall, in response a report of someone molesting children. Adam Reeves, a 37-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors. The Buena Park Police Department has...
Fontana Herald News
Officers arrest suspects inside two vehicles, including one vehicle which had loaded handgun and three children inside
Officers arrested suspects who were inside two vehicles, and one of the vehicles had a loaded handgun and three children inside, during a recent incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when uniformed Narcotics Unit officers attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman dies in traffic collision in Ontario
A Fontana woman died in a traffic collision in Ontario on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 3:49 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Archibald Avenue exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway. A motorist, 44-year-old Desiree Torres, was pronounced...
orangecountytribune.com
Two arrested in stabbing death
Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Stanton. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue (east of Knott Street) at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in reference to an assault. Upon...
Authorities offer $20,000 reward to catch 19-year-old’s shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
KTLA.com
Deputies shoot armed man near Yucaipa City Hall: SBSD
Deputies in San Bernardino County shot and wounded a man who they say threatened them with a gun near Yucaipa City Hall. The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard. “Deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported...
Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a shooting out of Thousand Palms, which left one man hurt with a gunshot wound Friday morning. Deputies from the Palm Desert station received a report from Indio Police officers that a shooting may have occurred off Varner road near Washington. Indio police officers apparently were out with a The post Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
