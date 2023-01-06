ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

Wyandanch’s Zakai Zeigler energizing No. 8 Tennessee’s NCAA title chase

Zakai Zeigler has picked up right where he left off last season. Last year’s SEC Sixth Man of the Year has helped lead Tennessee men’s basketball to a historic start this season. Ranked No. 8 in the country, the Volunteers (13-2) have already knocked off perennial powerhouse Gonzaga and the defending national champions Kansas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yes, people used to ski all winter on Long Island, from 1965 to 1980

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. Skiing on Long island? This actually happened. Long Islanders used to flock each winter to the Bald Hill Ski Bowl in Farmingville, which according to the Farmingville...
FARMINGVILLE, NY

