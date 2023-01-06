ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. Bradley vehicles are exactly what Ukraine needs, says Zelenskiy

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkqYe_0k63AVWv00

Jan 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. commitment to supply Kyiv with Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the first time is exactly what Ukraine needs, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Friday.

Zelenskiy said the formal announcement showed his visit to Washington last month had produced concrete results. The weapons are part of a new $3 billion U.S. weapons aid package for Ukraine that is set to be announced later on Friday.

"For the first time we will receive Bradley armoured vehicles - this is exactly what is needed," Zelenskiy said, thanking U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress.

Zelenskiy - who has been pressing allies relentlessly to send more weapons - also thanked Germany, which will send Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles and a Patriot air-defence.

"So, as of now, there are more air defence systems, more armoured vehicles, western tanks - which is a first - more cannons and shells ... and all this means more protection for Ukrainians and all Europeans against any kind of Russian terror," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 64

Faccia Brutta
3d ago

There is no depth to Ukraine's wants and needs in their fight against Russia. The more western nations give them - the more they ask for. Its gone from cash, intel, quartermaster items and small arms to more cash, heavy arms, ammo, artillery, artillery rounds, drones and Air Defense Artillery. Has anyone thought that all the armament and gee whiz weapons we've given Ukraine can be used against us at a later time? Have we simply forgotten the Afghanistan experience?Now the US intends to send them Bradleys. Who's going to train their Bradley crews and develop the strategy for their use? Who's going to supply their maintenance crews and logistics? We are....and if we do so we are as much combatants in this conflict as the Russians and Ukranians are. It doesn't stop. Next we'll be sending them rotary and fixed wing aircraft or actively providing them air support.At what point do we say no?

Reply(1)
6
Related
Reuters

What is the Bradley Fighting Vehicle?

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday that it will send Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine to bolster Kiev's fight against Russia's invasion. The delivery, expected to total around 50 units, comes alongside a commitment from Germany to send its own armored vehicles to Ukraine and a similar move by France last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Mike

Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate

While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy