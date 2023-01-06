ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area. Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing. Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include: How do rental housing issues affect you...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane City Council votes on resolution f

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council has voted in favor of a resolution establishing a request for information (RFI) from the community to lease the former East Central Library. In June 2022, city officials temporarily located the Spokane Police Department in the building which was previously a vacant...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Councilmember, Northeast Public Development Authority speak on Inslee’s proposed transportation budget

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart and the Northeast Public Development Authority each released statements related to Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget. The plan would affect the construction of the North Spokane Corridor. Cathcart, who is the Board Chair of the NEPDA, said the following: “It’s frankly shocking that such an irresponsible proposal has been submitted...
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900

COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman escapes apartment fire on Lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out on the Lower South Hill in Spokane Saturday night, where a woman successfully escaped from the fire. The Spokane Fire Department says they were sent to a fire at 1724 W. 8th Ave. just past 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving to the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the first story of a...
SPOKANE, WA

