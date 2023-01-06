Read full article on original website
Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area. Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing. Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include: How do rental housing issues affect you...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council votes on resolution f
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council has voted in favor of a resolution establishing a request for information (RFI) from the community to lease the former East Central Library. In June 2022, city officials temporarily located the Spokane Police Department in the building which was previously a vacant...
Spokane City Councilmember, Northeast Public Development Authority speak on Inslee’s proposed transportation budget
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart and the Northeast Public Development Authority each released statements related to Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget. The plan would affect the construction of the North Spokane Corridor. Cathcart, who is the Board Chair of the NEPDA, said the following: “It’s frankly shocking that such an irresponsible proposal has been submitted...
City Council approves $70,000 settlement with Thor-Freya project contractor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $70,000 settlement with the contractor who completed the Thor-Freya project. The vote on the settlement passed unanimously. This development comes after Cameron-Reilly Concrete reported that people living at Camp Hope created an unsafe environment from day one. In a letter...
Inslee's draws fire for 'irresponsible' funding pause on $1.5 billion Spokane freeway project
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
spokanepublicradio.org
Former North Idaho College interim president added to list of subpoenas in civil suit
Former North Idaho College wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly has been added to a list of people and entities subpoenaed by current NIC attorney Art Macomber as he investigates the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne. Most of the subpoenas, first reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press, were...
Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
KREM
North Idaho College attorney issues 15 subpoenas to employees, former trustees
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber issued 15 subpoenas this week to college employees, former trustees and others, seeking documents, emails, public record requests and other digital records related to the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
SPOKANE, Wash - Plans for a zipline adjacent to the Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane are moving ahead and a contract to build it could be in place by the summer.
FOX 28 Spokane
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900
COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’m $28,000 short’: Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
FOX 28 Spokane
Monday school closures due to hazardous road conditions
Parts of the region was hit by freezing rain and fog overnight, with roadways and sidewalks extremely slick. Some school districts have announced closures due to hazardous conditions. Closures:. FOX28 Spokane©
Woman escapes apartment fire on Lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out on the Lower South Hill in Spokane Saturday night, where a woman successfully escaped from the fire. The Spokane Fire Department says they were sent to a fire at 1724 W. 8th Ave. just past 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving to the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the first story of a...
