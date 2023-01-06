15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi is bringing sweets and microwavable meals and sides to shelves this month. Aldi

Aldi is bringing plenty of sweet treats and vegan or low-carb meal options to shelves in January.

Achieve your resolutions with Simple Nature's chicken sausages or Earth Grown's vegan ravioli.

Stock up on treats like the Specially Selected Belgian truffles or Benton's shortbread hearts.

According to the labels, Scott & Jon's shrimp and pasta bowls are made with simple and wholesome ingredients. Aldi

Save money on lunch with the Scott & Jon's bowls of shrimp Alfredo or scampi.

You could have a pasta meal at a restaurant but if you're looking to save money and eat more balanced meals, try a shrimp-based bowl from Scott & Jon's.

You can choose from shrimp Alfredo or scampi, which are 280 to 290 calories.

At $3.98 per pasta bowl, they cost a fraction of what a similar meal from a restaurant would be.

You can pick up pasta sauce at Aldi to go with Earth Grown's vegan ravioli. Aldi

Eat less meat with Earth Grown's vegan ravioli products.

For those resolving to eat less meat or go fully vegetarian or vegan this year, it can be hard to give up your favorite meat and dairy products.

Thankfully, Aldi is carrying Earth Grown's vegan ravioli in spinach or eggplant and yellow-pepper flavors, both of which can go great with pasta sauces .

Try one or both for $3.79 each.

Tuscan Garden's salad toppings come in sweet or savory flavors. Aldi

Upgrade a classic side with Tuscan Garden's keto salad toppings.

For anyone resolving to eat less sugar or carbs in the new year, Aldi is carrying Tuscan Garden's keto salad toppings in sweet or savory combinations to spice up any type of salad.

The savory option includes almonds, walnuts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, and chia-cheese sticks. The sweet blend combines pecans, almonds, reduced-sugar dried cranberries, and sunflower, flax, and pumpkin seeds.

Each bag is $1.99.

Early Grain's cauliflower rice is microwavable and ready in less than two minutes. Aldi

Eat more veggies with Earthly Grains' cauliflower rice.

If you want to add more vegetables to your diet, Earthly Grains' cauliflower rice is a good place to start .

You can enjoy it as a substitute for rice, or mix it into the grain with veggies and proteins for a nutrient boost. Best of all, Earthly Grains' cauliflower rice comes in a microwavable pouch that takes just 90 seconds to cook, no messy grating required.

You can grab a 8 1/2-ounce pouch for $2.69.

You can have a quick, balanced meal with Whole & Simple's protein bowls. Aldi

Enjoy balanced meals with the Whole & Simple protein bowls.

With plenty of whole grains, veggies, and plant proteins, the new tahini and chickpea or edamame bowls offer plenty of nutrients at only $3.29 each.

The tahini-chickpea bowl includes 14 grams of protein and the edamame option has 21 grams of protein.

Give the gift of an early Valentine's Day with Choceur's mini chocolates. Aldi

Get ahead with Choceur's Valentine's Day mini chocolates.

Though Aldi is offering plenty of items to help reset and recharge in the new year, the store is also starting to put Valentine's Day treats on display.

Whether you're trying to get ahead of the holiday or just want something sweet to for the cold January days, don't miss out on Choceur's assorted mini chocolates, which are only $2.40 per 7-ounce box.

The Specially Selected Belgian cocoa-dusted truffles will pair well with coffee or wine. Aldi

Stock up on the Specially Selected Belgian cocoa-dusted truffles.

If you decide to buy the Specially Selected truffles coated in Belgian cocoa ahead of Valentine's Day, make sure you stash an extra box away for yourself.

The Specially Selected truffles, available for $3.49 per box, are a well-deserved treat after a long day and will pair especially nicely with wine, coffee, or hot cocoa.

If you like variety, pick up the Specially Selected chocolate truffle hearts. Aldi

Sample a variety of gourmet treats with the Specially Selected chocolate truffle hearts.

The Specially Selected truffle hearts make another great option for a dessert or a Valentine's Day gift.

Each box of the chocolate truffle hearts comes with a variety of flavors, including café au lait, raspberry mascarpone, strawberry rhubarb, bourbon vanilla, mousse au chocolat, and sea-salt caramel.

Each box of assorted, heart-shaped truffles is only $3.99.

Meet your goal of cooking at home with Simply Nature's organic chicken sausages. Aldi

Whip up quick, healthy meals with Simply Nature's organic chicken sausages.

Simply Nature's organic chicken sausages, available in a pesto or a tomato, basil, and mozzarella flavor, are fully cooked, so you can reheat them and add them to pasta, salad, or roasted veggies for a complete, healthy meal.

Try one or both flavors at $4.99 per package of five sausages.

Have chocolate at the start of the day with Breakfast Best's Belgian waffles. Aldi

Start your mornings off right with Breakfast Best's double-chocolate Belgian waffles.

Made with real chocolate chips, Breakfast Best's fluffy yet crispy waffles toast up quickly so you can be on your way to work or school in a flash while still eating breakfast .

Each box contains six waffles for just $3.29.

Season's Choice elote-style corn comes with cotija and Monterey Jack. Aldi

Make cooking dinner easy with the Season's Choice steamed corn blends.

The key to cooking more often might be the simple corn side dishes from Season's Choice.

Season's Choice field-to-frozen sides are available in a Southwest corn blend with black beans and bell and poblano peppers in a honey-butter sauce or in an elote-style, fire-roasted option with cotija and Monterey Jack and chili spice, each for $2.49.

You can get Benton's shortbread hearts in strawberry or cherry flavors. Aldi

Show someone how much you care with Benton's shortbread hearts.

Benton's treat includes a shortbread cookie shaped like a heart with a milk-chocolate base and a strawberry- or cherry-flavored filling.

Each flavor is available for $2.49 per box of 12 cookies.

Nature's Nectar sparkling juices are perfect for dry January. Aldi

Stay hydrated with Nature's Nectar sparkling pomegranate juice.

If you're trying dry January or just want to find some more exciting ways to stay hydrated, Nature's Nectar sparkling pomegranate juice is a must.

Sweet pomegranate flavor is balanced with plenty of fizz for a refreshing beverage for any time of the day or night.

You can grab a pack for just $3.89.

Clancy's Pretzel Slims pack the crunch. Aldi

Snack on Clancy's Pretzel Slims throughout the month.

Available in garlic-parmesan or bacon-habanero flavors, each pretzel is thin and bite-sized for easy snacking with a satisfying crunch.

Each 8-ounce bag of pretzel slims is only $2.29.

Enjoy dessert with Sundae Shoppe's keto ice cream. Aldi

Treat yourself to Sundae Shoppe's keto ice-cream pints.

If you're following a low-carb or low-sugar diet for the new year, ty Sundae Shoppe's new keto ice-cream pints.

Available in brownie-batter, salted-caramel, or butter-pecan flavors, each serving has only 2 grams of sugar, and the pints ring up at $3.99 each.