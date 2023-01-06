ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

By Paige Bennett
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iOxB_0k63AOb400
Aldi is bringing sweets and microwavable meals and sides to shelves this month.

Aldi

  • Aldi is bringing plenty of sweet treats and vegan or low-carb meal options to shelves in January.
  • Achieve your resolutions with Simple Nature's chicken sausages or Earth Grown's vegan ravioli.
  • Stock up on treats like the Specially Selected Belgian truffles or Benton's shortbread hearts.
Save money on lunch with the Scott & Jon's bowls of shrimp Alfredo or scampi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbZMQ_0k63AOb400
According to the labels, Scott & Jon's shrimp and pasta bowls are made with simple and wholesome ingredients.

Aldi

You could have a pasta meal at a restaurant but if you're looking to save money and eat more balanced meals, try a shrimp-based bowl from Scott & Jon's.

You can choose from shrimp Alfredo or scampi, which are 280 to 290 calories.

At $3.98 per pasta bowl, they cost a fraction of what a similar meal from a restaurant would be.

Eat less meat with Earth Grown's vegan ravioli products.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQO6t_0k63AOb400
You can pick up pasta sauce at Aldi to go with Earth Grown's vegan ravioli.

Aldi

For those resolving to eat less meat or go fully vegetarian or vegan this year, it can be hard to give up your favorite meat and dairy products.

Thankfully, Aldi is carrying Earth Grown's vegan ravioli in spinach or eggplant and yellow-pepper flavors, both of which can go great with pasta sauces .

Try one or both for $3.79 each.

Upgrade a classic side with Tuscan Garden's keto salad toppings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZI7K_0k63AOb400
Tuscan Garden's salad toppings come in sweet or savory flavors.

Aldi

For anyone resolving to eat less sugar or carbs in the new year, Aldi is carrying Tuscan Garden's keto salad toppings in sweet or savory combinations to spice up any type of salad.

The savory option includes almonds, walnuts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, and chia-cheese sticks. The sweet blend combines pecans, almonds, reduced-sugar dried cranberries, and sunflower, flax, and pumpkin seeds.

Each bag is $1.99.

Eat more veggies with Earthly Grains' cauliflower rice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFTfX_0k63AOb400
Early Grain's cauliflower rice is microwavable and ready in less than two minutes.

Aldi

If you want to add more vegetables to your diet, Earthly Grains' cauliflower rice is a good place to start .

You can enjoy it as a substitute for rice, or mix it into the grain with veggies and proteins for a nutrient boost. Best of all, Earthly Grains' cauliflower rice comes in a microwavable pouch that takes just 90 seconds to cook, no messy grating required.

You can grab a 8 1/2-ounce pouch for $2.69.

Enjoy balanced meals with the Whole & Simple protein bowls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZgQU_0k63AOb400
You can have a quick, balanced meal with Whole & Simple's protein bowls.

Aldi

With plenty of whole grains, veggies, and plant proteins, the new tahini and chickpea or edamame bowls offer plenty of nutrients at only $3.29 each.

The tahini-chickpea bowl includes 14 grams of protein and the edamame option has 21 grams of protein.

Get ahead with Choceur's Valentine's Day mini chocolates.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyrNt_0k63AOb400
Give the gift of an early Valentine's Day with Choceur's mini chocolates.

Aldi

Though Aldi is offering plenty of items to help reset and recharge in the new year, the store is also starting to put Valentine's Day treats on display.

Whether you're trying to get ahead of the holiday or just want something sweet to for the cold January days, don't miss out on Choceur's assorted mini chocolates, which are only $2.40 per 7-ounce box.

Stock up on the Specially Selected Belgian cocoa-dusted truffles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNo00_0k63AOb400
The Specially Selected Belgian cocoa-dusted truffles will pair well with coffee or wine.

Aldi

If you decide to buy the Specially Selected truffles coated in Belgian cocoa ahead of Valentine's Day, make sure you stash an extra box away for yourself.

The Specially Selected truffles, available for $3.49 per box, are a well-deserved treat after a long day and will pair especially nicely with wine, coffee, or hot cocoa.

Sample a variety of gourmet treats with the Specially Selected chocolate truffle hearts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ivbxy_0k63AOb400
If you like variety, pick up the Specially Selected chocolate truffle hearts.

Aldi

The Specially Selected truffle hearts make another great option for a dessert or a Valentine's Day gift.

Each box of the chocolate truffle hearts comes with a variety of flavors, including café au lait, raspberry mascarpone, strawberry rhubarb, bourbon vanilla, mousse au chocolat, and sea-salt caramel.

Each box of assorted, heart-shaped truffles is only $3.99.

Whip up quick, healthy meals with Simply Nature's organic chicken sausages.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utK4y_0k63AOb400
Meet your goal of cooking at home with Simply Nature's organic chicken sausages.

Aldi

Simply Nature's organic chicken sausages, available in a pesto or a tomato, basil, and mozzarella flavor, are fully cooked, so you can reheat them and add them to pasta, salad, or roasted veggies for a complete, healthy meal.

Try one or both flavors at $4.99 per package of five sausages.

Start your mornings off right with Breakfast Best's double-chocolate Belgian waffles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Kuwt_0k63AOb400
Have chocolate at the start of the day with Breakfast Best's Belgian waffles.

Aldi

Made with real chocolate chips, Breakfast Best's fluffy yet crispy waffles toast up quickly so you can be on your way to work or school in a flash while still eating breakfast .

Each box contains six waffles for just $3.29.

Make cooking dinner easy with the Season's Choice steamed corn blends.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmrlN_0k63AOb400
Season's Choice elote-style corn comes with cotija and Monterey Jack.

Aldi

The key to cooking more often might be the simple corn side dishes from Season's Choice.

Season's Choice field-to-frozen sides are available in a Southwest corn blend with black beans and bell and poblano peppers in a honey-butter sauce or in an elote-style, fire-roasted option with cotija and Monterey Jack and chili spice, each for $2.49.

Show someone how much you care with Benton's shortbread hearts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLfWa_0k63AOb400
You can get Benton's shortbread hearts in strawberry or cherry flavors.

Aldi

Benton's treat includes a shortbread cookie shaped like a heart with a milk-chocolate base and a strawberry- or cherry-flavored filling.

Each flavor is available for $2.49 per box of 12 cookies.

Stay hydrated with Nature's Nectar sparkling pomegranate juice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fM4ep_0k63AOb400
Nature's Nectar sparkling juices are perfect for dry January.

Aldi

If you're trying dry January or just want to find some more exciting ways to stay hydrated, Nature's Nectar sparkling pomegranate juice is a must.

Sweet pomegranate flavor is balanced with plenty of fizz for a refreshing beverage for any time of the day or night.

You can grab a pack for just $3.89.

Snack on Clancy's Pretzel Slims throughout the month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45S3MB_0k63AOb400
Clancy's Pretzel Slims pack the crunch.

Aldi

Available in garlic-parmesan or bacon-habanero flavors, each pretzel is thin and bite-sized for easy snacking with a satisfying crunch.

Each 8-ounce bag of pretzel slims is only $2.29.

Treat yourself to Sundae Shoppe's keto ice-cream pints.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pnVF_0k63AOb400
Enjoy dessert with Sundae Shoppe's keto ice cream.

Aldi

If you're following a low-carb or low-sugar diet for the new year, ty Sundae Shoppe's new keto ice-cream pints.

Available in brownie-batter, salted-caramel, or butter-pecan flavors, each serving has only 2 grams of sugar, and the pints ring up at $3.99 each.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people

A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart.  She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories.  The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand.  ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Insider

Insider

736K+
Followers
39K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy