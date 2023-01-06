Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Princess Charlotte’s Bridesmaid Dress Tailor Finally Breaks Silence About the Meghan and Kate Drama
It's been years of he said, she said and who made who cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Now the tailor is speaking out.
Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father
Watch: Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father. Prince Harry is acutely aware of the rumors about his "real father." For decades, there's been speculation that Princess Diana's former lover James Hewitt is the 38-year-old's true father (despite the fact that Harry was born in 1984 and the couple's romance reportedly started in 1987.)
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: King Charles’ Youngest Son Allegedly Thought Princess Diana’s Car Crash Was All Part of a Plan, Reveals Seeing Late Mother’s Head Slumped on the Back Seat
Prince Harry is sharing his thoughts about Princess Diana’s untimely demise in his memoir Spare. Excerpts from the book detailed the Duke of Sussex’s thought process, as well as his reaction after learning that the then-Princess of Wales had passed on. Table of contents. Prince Harry Struggled For...
Prince Harry Discusses Possibility of Reconciling With Royal Family
Prince Harry is expressing hope of healing his rift with the royal family. In an interview with U.K. station ITV, broadcast Jan. 8, journalist Tom Bradby told the Duke of Sussex people might feel he has destroyed any chance of reconciling with his loved ones in England by publishing his new tell-all memoir, Spare. In the book, Harry reveals details about his past, his and Meghan Markle's 2020 exit as working members of the monarchy and their conflicts with the royal family.
Judge Judy Slams Prince Harry's Spare Amid Royal Family Drama
In the case of books vs. family, Judge Judy Sheindlin has reached her ruling. As Prince Harry continues to make headlines after sharing family confessions in his memoir Spare, the host of Judy...
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven’t Renounced Their Royal Titles
Prince Harry says there's no need for him and Meghan Markle to give up their noble names as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Though the couple announced their decision to step back from their duties as working royals in early 2020, Harry and Meghan have since retained their titles. And amid their recent statements about their time as senior members, some critics have asked why the couple haven't renounced said titles—to which Harry has one simple answer.
How Kate Middleton Is Adjusting to Life as Princess of Wales
Watch: King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Royal Title. When Prince William married Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II was confident her grandson had chosen wisely. "She was very impressed by the fact that Catherine loved William for himself, not for his title, and this was a loving friendship and companionship," The Queen: Her Life author Andrew Morton told E! News in November. "William is someone who thinks things through, like his grandmother does, and he thought through this relationship and he didn't rush into it."
Proof Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes
Brad Pitt deserves the trophy for Most Popular at the 2023 Golden Globes. Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Pitt was truly living it up at the award show on Jan. 10, posing...
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0