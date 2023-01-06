Hosts: Phil Nordella, Taylor Williams-Moniz

Topic: Pocket Listings and Wells Fargo’s Latest Fine

Real Estate and Other Stuff – Pocket Listings and Wells Fargo’s New Fine – January 6, 2023

As the new year begins on Real Estate & Other Stuff, Phil and Taylor discuss the latest news in real estate.

Lately, the number of houses on the market has decreased in the Santa Clarita Area. Afterwards, they talk about the brief overview of the topics that will be discussed for the day.

They start out with how Canada has recently changed the qualifications needed to buy a home there. As of January 1, 2023, you would need to be a Canadian to buy a house there and it is part of a campaign promise in an effort to ensure the nation’s people will own more of the houses. Phil and Taylor share their thoughts and opinion about it and how the United States would never be able to do that since they make a lot of sales from people all over the world.

Then, the topic of pocket listings services are out there and how they usually have a negative agenda that isn’t suitable for the seller or the buyers. Phil shares his opinion and how the clear cooperation policy is there for a good reason.

After, they talk about a recent commision lawsuit and go into details of how would it be possible for them to even collect the money. Taylor shares her opinion of how this case is more about changing the practice than the actual case itself.

Later on, Phil and Taylor share their thoughts on how Wells Fargo newest fine of 3.7 billion dollars because they “improperly” denied many mortgage and auto loans for people. This was due to the mismanagement and illegal modifications which caused people to lose their homes and more. Additionally, this is not the first time that they have to pay a fine, they have repeated done something similar, where they had recently paid a fine last year. Phil and Taylor mention how it might be the calculated risks that the people working at Wells Fargo are willing to take.

Listen to the entire episode here as Phil and Taylor discuss all of the latest news in real estate and other stuff!

