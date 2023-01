8 Indy developments to watch out for in 2023

The Bicentennial Unity Plaza Entertainment Complex will sit in between an existing building + the arena. Rendering via RATIO Design and City of Indianapolis

A rendering of Sherman Station with bus only lane. Rendering via IndyGo

Whether they’re long-anticipated, 2023 is shaping up to be the “Year of the Build” and we’re sharing updates on some of theMajor progress is being made to this outdoor project , set to be complete early this year. In addition to the, there will be an entertainment complex with, including a restaurant, a speakeasy, and an event space.Two hotels, 50,000 sqft of meeting space, a skybridge, and more than 1,400 rooms are the headliners for this downtown project connected to the. It’s expected to be completed byThe bus rapid transit (BRT) line that willis speeding ahead, with a completion date sometime in. You can stay up-to-date on the construction forecast at IndyGo’s website Expected to open this summer, the project to renovate theat the state fairgrounds is expected to total $50 million.is going into the transformation of thesites with apartments, a dog park, an early childhood center, retail space, and a concert venue. Construction is set to start early this year.After breaking ground last year, it should take aboutthe new state-of-the-art campus for the animal health company. More thanwill go into the 40-acre site that’s planned to contribute to theThe area that used to be home to Angie’s List’s campus is undergoing construction that’s expected to continue forwith a price tag of. Expect to see office and retail space, 500 units of multifamily housing, parking garages, and street improvements.at one of its local vendor markets this winter. Thethat could also involve hundreds of new apartments is expected to taketo complete.