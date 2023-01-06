ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

8 Indy developments to watch out for in 2023

By Anna Bowman
6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u66x9_0k639s3u00

The Bicentennial Unity Plaza Entertainment Complex will sit in between an existing building + the arena.

Rendering via RATIO Design and City of Indianapolis

It’s hard to ignore all the construction projects popping up around the city. Whether they’re long-anticipated renovations to historic buildings or brand new bus lines , 2023 is shaping up to be the “Year of the Build” and we’re sharing updates on some of the most impactful projects
.

Bicentennial Unity Plaza

Major progress is being made to this outdoor project , set to be complete early this year. In addition to the community basketball court, outdoor public space, and local artwork , there will be an entertainment complex with three levels , including a restaurant, a speakeasy, and an event space.

Pan Am Plaza

Two hotels, 50,000 sqft of meeting space, a skybridge, and more than 1,400 rooms are the headliners for this downtown project
connected to the Indiana Convention Center . It’s expected to be completed by early 2026 .

Purple Line

The bus rapid transit (BRT) line that will connect Indy to Lawrence is speeding ahead, with a completion date sometime in 2024 . You can stay up-to-date on the construction forecast at IndyGo’s website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYfic_0k639s3u00

A rendering of Sherman Station with bus only lane.

Rendering via IndyGo

Fall Creek Pavilion

Expected to open this summer, the project to renovate the nearly century-old Swine Barn at the state fairgrounds is expected to total $50 million.

Cole Motor Redevelopment

$120 million is going into the transformation of the Marion County Jail II and Arrestee Processing Center sites with apartments, a dog park, an early childhood center, retail space, and a concert venue. Construction is set to start early this year.

Elanco Headquarters

After breaking ground last year, it should take about
2-3 years to complete the new state-of-the-art campus for the animal health company. More than $100 million will go into the 40-acre site that’s planned to contribute to the expansion of the White River State Park area .

Elevator Hill

The area that used to be home to Angie’s List’s campus is undergoing construction that’s expected to continue for the next 10 years with a price tag of $250 million . Expect to see office and retail space, 500 units of multifamily housing, parking garages, and street improvements.

Historic Stutz Building

You might have already seen the progress being made on this landmark dating back to 1911 at one of its local vendor markets this winter. The $60 million revitalization that could also involve hundreds of new apartments is expected to take several years to complete.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Indianapolis takes next steps in City Market redevelopment

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday night, the Indianapolis City-County Council took another step toward completing the $175 million redevelopment project for the City Market campus. Last June, developers announced a new plan to revitalize the block. Monday’s proposal asked for $12.3 million in TIF funds along with changing the lease...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville explores redevelopment of former Firestone property

The city of Noblesville is looking at redeveloping a former Firestone tire plant property that closed more than a decade ago, although it remains unclear what will go there. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, based in Nashville, recently donated most of the property at 1700 Division St. to the city. Bridgestone formerly operated a rubber products manufacturing facility at the site from 1936 to 2009.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
multifamilybiz.com

BAM Capital Completes Acquisition of 160-Unit Gateway Crossing Apartment Community Located in Indianapolis, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - BAM Capital, a multifamily syndication company based in Indianapolis, IN, announced its most recent acquisition for the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III: Gateway Crossing. Gateway Crossing is a 160-unit institutional quality, garden-style apartment community that was developed in 2004. It is located in Indianapolis, IN,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers to close 141st St. from Ind. 37 traffic

The City of Fishers will close 141st Street to traffic across Ind. 37 beginning Jan. 11. The closure will likely last until the end of 2023 and see the removal of the stoplight on Ind. 37 and 141st Street. to increase the flow of traffic similar to the intersection of 116th Street and the crossing.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
ANDERSON, IN
buildingindiana.com

Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs

Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chambanamoms.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Indianapolis: Free Museums, Zoo and More

Indianapolis annually offers free admission to popular attractions on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check with each attraction as advance reservations are required in some instances. Every year, most Indianapolis attractions offer free admission and themed programs for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you’re thinking of traveling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Indianapolis, IN [2023 Updated]

Indianapolis has such a variety of cuisines available that we decided to explore just one type today, Italian. We have the spot for you whether you want an intimate date night restaurant, a kid-friendly option, or the perfect place to celebrate a Colts victory. These are locally-owned restaurants offering a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Traders Point Christian Church to open Fishers location

Traders Point Christian Church has announced plans to open a new location in Fishers. The church, which made the announcement Jan. 10, recently purchased the 8.28-acre property at 12648 E. 116th St. that previously belonged to The Promise United Methodist Church. The Promise United Methodist Church stopped holding services in...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

63 years of history: Mug-N-Bun drive-in for sale in Speedway

SPEEDWAY — For 63 years, homemade root beer and cheeseburgers have won over generations of race fans and Hoosiers served from a humble drive-in located a stone’s throw away from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. But now, the historic slice of Americana located near 10th and Lynhurst is asking the hard question: How does one […]
SPEEDWAY, IN
WTHR

Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
munciejournal.com

Forbes Names Indiana as the ‘Best State to Start a Business’ in 2023

MUNCIE, IN—Any small business owner can vouch for the difficulty of launching a new venture, but Hoosier entrepreneurs may have an advantage. According to a recent article by Forbes, Indiana is the number one state for starting a new business in 2023. The article gathered data and evaluated 18...
MUNCIE, IN
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy