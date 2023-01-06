A museum dedicated to punk rock could be coming to Indy
In the words of The Ramones , music fans will be “forming in a straight line” and “losing their minds” at this new museum concept on the city’s north side .
Greg Brenner — who founded Punk Rock Night in Indy in 2000 — is retiring from his day job at IUPUI next month and wants to use his free time to put all his punk memorabilia in one place . He plans to transform his former T-shirt screen-printing biz two doors south of The Melody Inn into a museum space. It would house the records, CDs, shirts, posters, and punk souvenirs he’s collected over the years.
Fun fact: Punk Rock Night claims to be the longest-running weekly punk showcase on the planet. You can catch the next one at The Melody Inn this Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. , where Bomb Cats, Sonora, and Nevernew will be taking the stage.
