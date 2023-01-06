Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
Citrus County Chronicle
Governor too busy with Disney, woke agendas
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday, activating the National Guard to help with an influx of migrants arriving by boat on Florida’s coast. As a Floridian born in Miami, I witnessed the Mariel boat lift, when Castro sent his worst criminals, crazies to south Florida.
WDW News Today
RCID Firefighters Support State Takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District
Last week, Osceola County announced its plan for the future of Disney’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District, which will be dissolved on June 1. Now the district’s fire department has come out in support of the new plan backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tim Stromsnes, communications director of...
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
mynews13.com
Disney World brings back Florida resident ticket deal
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World has brought back the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, its Florida resident-only admission deal. Disney brings back Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for 2023. The Florida resident-only offer is valid for park visits Mondays through Fridays through April 27. A two-day ticket costts $175;...
Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property
Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
fox13news.com
Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law
TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida school district banned a book about a real-life same-sex penguin couple from classrooms and school libraries. The award-winning 2005 children's book, "And Tango Makes Three," tells the story of a real-life same-sex penguin couple that creates a family together. Lake County Schools located in Florida...
fox13news.com
Florida's new agriculture commissioner proposes ban on Merchant Category Codes for gun, ammo purchases
TAMPA, Fla. - Democrat Nikki Fried recently turned the reins of power over to Republican Wilton Simpson. Now, Florida's new agriculture commissioner is taking aim at a new effort to track gun purchases by the financial industry. Simspon said codes that banks put on gun purchases should be banned. Despite...
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
businessobserverfl.com
While one potential negative sign looms, Florida remains a population boom state
The Florida migration parade keeps on marching forward. The latest news: A pair of leading moving companies cite the Sunshine State as a top state people are moving to nationwide. One report, the annual U-Haul Growth Index, counts four Florida cities among the top 25 across the country for one-way...
fox13news.com
Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station is first baby saved by state's only 'Baby Box'
OCALA, Fla. - On the outside of a fire station in Ocala, Florida, there is a box built into the building with a sign that reads, "Safe Haven Baby Box Drop Off." It's a device that allows someone to give up an unwanted infant anonymously, no questions asked. The box...
Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen
The best-selling Vero Beach author headlines the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation's "Laughing Out Loud" event
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
Lawsuit over Florida transgender athletics law reopened in federal court
A Florida lawsuit over a state ban on transgender athletics rights reopened, with the legal challenge back in court in February.
floridanationalnews.com
‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
Florida Public Adjuster for Property Damage Claims
Note: This is a sponsored post. A public adjuster is a professional who specializes in helping policyholders navigate the insurance claims process. If you have experienced property damage in Florida and are looking to file an insurance claim, you may want to consider hiring a Florida public adjuster. These professionals are licensed to provide public adjusting services and are experts in assessing damage and determining the value of a claim. They can also negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and provide representation during the claims process.
Comments / 0