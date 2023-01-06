ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Citrus County Chronicle

Governor too busy with Disney, woke agendas

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday, activating the National Guard to help with an influx of migrants arriving by boat on Florida’s coast. As a Floridian born in Miami, I witnessed the Mariel boat lift, when Castro sent his worst criminals, crazies to south Florida.
mynews13.com

Disney World brings back Florida resident ticket deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World has brought back the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, its Florida resident-only admission deal. Disney brings back Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for 2023. The Florida resident-only offer is valid for park visits Mondays through Fridays through April 27. A two-day ticket costts $175;...
Dylan Barket

Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property

Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
TheDailyBeast

They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
floridanationalnews.com

‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
Reynold Aquino

Florida Public Adjuster for Property Damage Claims

Note: This is a sponsored post. A public adjuster is a professional who specializes in helping policyholders navigate the insurance claims process. If you have experienced property damage in Florida and are looking to file an insurance claim, you may want to consider hiring a Florida public adjuster. These professionals are licensed to provide public adjusting services and are experts in assessing damage and determining the value of a claim. They can also negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and provide representation during the claims process.
