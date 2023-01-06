GMFB hosts confused over playoffs after NFL release ‘65,000 word email’ on neutral site game permutations

THIS year's NFL playoff seeding is fast becoming somewhat of a puzzle.

With the Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills officially being declared a no-contest, the NFL has had some tough decisions to make regarding the effect this would have on playoff seeding, who would play where, and when games would take place.

Monday Night Football was called off after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse Credit: Getty

Good Morning Football host Jason McCourty (left) and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport (right) deciphered the league's plan of action for the playoffs Credit: Twitter/GMFB

This all comes after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on-field during Monday Night Football.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field before being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in the intensive care unit.

The game was initially postponed before officially being declared a no-contest when the league opted against replaying it on another day.

As such, both the Bills and Bengals, who have already qualified for the playoffs, will have played 16 regular season games, compared to the rest of the league's 17.

With both teams vying for the AFC's top seed and the home-field advantage that usually accompanies it, the NFL had to come to an agreement with teams on how to solve this solution in a manner that would be deemed fair for all.

The league subsequently sent out lengthy memos explaining their proposed solutions, which led to some confusion - not least for the hosts of NFL Network's Good Morning Football, and league insider, Ian Rapoport.

On Friday, Rapoport admitted on GMFB that he hadn't slept the night before "cause I was just staring at that 65,000-word email that got [sent out] from the NFL, all the different permutations of how the Buffalo, Cincinnati, Kansas City (Chiefs), Baltimore (Ravens) outcomes all affect the number one seed in seeding."

Thankfully, he was able to decipher their word puzzles, and explained them as follows:

The league declared the Bills vs. Bengals game a no-contest as "not playing this game wouldn't affect who actually is in the playoffs."

Rapoport continued: "So the outcome of the game would affect seeding, would affect home-field advantage, but it would not affect which teams got in.

"Another thing, if they moved the game back, played this game next week [and] pushed the playoffs back a week [it] would affect all fourteen teams, despite just two teams being affected. That was not something that they wanted to do."

So, how will the playoff seedings and stadiums be won/lost?

Rapoport explained: "If Kansas City and Buffalo have the same result, then if they play in an AFC title game, it will be at a neutral site.

"If they both lose and Baltimore wins, it will be at a neutral site.

"If they both lose and Cincinnati beats Baltimore, then a Buffalo or Cincinnati AFC title game against Kansas City would be at a neutral site."

Where this neutral site could be has yet to be decided, with Rapoport suggesting Atlanta and Indianapolis as potential options, while he believes Detroit does not sound like an option at the moment.

And thankfully, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL Competition Committee chair Rich McKay said on Friday that the Bills, Bengals, and Chiefs all agreed with the neutral-site plan.

Rapoport admitted that he hadn't slept as he attempted to break apart the league's memo Credit: Twitter/GMFB

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta could be one option if a neutral site is needed for the AFC title game Credit: USA TODAY Sports