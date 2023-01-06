ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Victim of apparent triple murder-suicide tried to end relationship, sheriff says

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 34-year-old man allegedly used a shotgun to kill his long-time partner and two children before turning the gun on himself Saturday, detectives said. The mother of the children, Cindy Clouse, 35, was in the process of leaving the relationship with Roger Kyle Hagger, 34, before it turned deadly inside the family's home, Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker told News Channel 3 Monday.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gun violence group calls on legislature to enact laws

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

State police ask for public's help in identifying suspects

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in reference to an investigation in Winfield Township. "If you have any information, please call 989-352-8444 or 989-831-5253," Montcalm County Central Dispatch stated in a Facebook post.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
9&10 News

White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash

A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
WHITE CLOUD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy