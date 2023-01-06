Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths continue to increase
MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin continued to rise through the first full weekend of 2023. The state Department of Health Services reported seven new deaths on Monday. That pushed the seven-day average to 11, its highest level since last Feb. 25. The seven-day average of new cases increased...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices over $3 a gallon and keep rising
(WLUK) -- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide and across Wisconsin. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay 7.2 cents per gallon more this week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.00/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g. Wisconsin-...
Fox11online.com
Mostly quiet 2022 weather in Northeast Wisconsin, punctuated by a few memorable storms
(WLUK) -- 2022 was a bit of an odd year in Northeast Wisconsin, weather-wise. As the year started, the story of the winter was the snow. But it wasn't about how much snow we were getting -- it was about how much snow we weren't getting. That winter season would...
Fox11online.com
State to begin closure process for Fox River PCB cleanup
(WLUK) -- More than two years after work finished, state officials are planning the steps to officially close the Fox River PCB cleanup project. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced completion of the 17-year, $1 billion project in 2020. The agency did not officially certify it as complete until last October, however.
Fox11online.com
WATCH: Dramatic video shows huge rockslide, flooding on California highway
Authorities in California shared a video that showed a massive rockslide during a storm that raged throughout portions of the state on Monday. Use extreme caution if you must drive to the Shaver Lake area or any mountain areas," the California Highway Patrol noted on social media. According to the...
Comments / 0