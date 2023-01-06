ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths continue to increase

MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin continued to rise through the first full weekend of 2023. The state Department of Health Services reported seven new deaths on Monday. That pushed the seven-day average to 11, its highest level since last Feb. 25. The seven-day average of new cases increased...
Wisconsin gas prices over $3 a gallon and keep rising

(WLUK) -- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide and across Wisconsin. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay 7.2 cents per gallon more this week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.00/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g. Wisconsin-...
State to begin closure process for Fox River PCB cleanup

(WLUK) -- More than two years after work finished, state officials are planning the steps to officially close the Fox River PCB cleanup project. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced completion of the 17-year, $1 billion project in 2020. The agency did not officially certify it as complete until last October, however.
