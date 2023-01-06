STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024.

STURBRIDGE, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO