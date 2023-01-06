Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck serves up orders at local Dunkin’ restaurant
MEDFORD, Mass. — Hollywood star and former Cambridge native Ben Affleck was spotted serving up orders at a Dunkin’ restaurant on Tuesday. Lisa Mackay was pulling through the drive-thru at a Dunkin’ in Medford when she was greeted by Affleck, who had her coffee order in hand.
worcestermag.com
South Shore's Space Casino gets ready to return to Ralph's Rock Diner
When Weymouth-based rock trio Space Casino walked into Ralph’s Rock Diner to play their first Worcester show, it was love at first sight. “The first time I ever walked upstairs at Ralph's, I literally had my bass drum in my hands and Randy from "Trailer Park Boys" (actor Patrick Roach)" was walking around without a shirt on, drunk and high. I was like, ‘What is this place? I love it here,’” said drummer Seamus Donovan.
country1025.com
8 Great Boston Restaurants That Closed In 2022
Before we head full-on into dining in 2023, let’s look back at a handful of beloved Boston restaurants that closed in 2022. A few weeks ago, Boston.com shared this list of restaurants we lost last year. For whatever reason, the list broke my heart a little more than I was expecting it to. I supposed it’s because so many of these restaurants were survivors. Actually, they were all survivors. Every one of them made it through the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, only to have 2022 become the year that they would close their doors for good.
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year
STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024.
homenewshere.com
Museum of Fine Arts reinvents itself
The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is back from the pandemic and better than ever. Tucked against the Back Bay Fens on Huntington Avenue, the museum continues to reinvent itself for today’s museum goer. The recently renovated Greek and Roman wing takes on the ancient world while offering...
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 3 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bludgeoned with a Sledgehammer at the Bar,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 3 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
worcestermag.com
Last Call: Fitchburg pilot Glenn Reinhardt
If you spot a single-engine plane or a glider flying low overhead in Central Massachusetts, there's a chance it’s being flown by a member of the Fitchburg Pilots Association, a group of pilots who fly and teach flight lessons out of the Fitchburg Municipal Airport. Last Call sat down with FPA member Glenn Reinhardt to talk about flying, and hear some wild airborne tales.
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
WCVB
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
Boston’s bookstore boom continues in 2023 with two more new shops
“It's clear that the time is now, it’s clear that people are looking for the community of a bookstore.”. Two new independent bookstores will open in Roslindale and Dorchester this year, joining the recent wave of indie booksellers setting up shop in Boston. First up is Rozzie Bound Co-op,...
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
NECN
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
westfordcat.org
Westford COVID-19 Update: Much of Mass. Considered High Risk
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have increased week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31, 63 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 64 positive tests, with 14.29% of 448 tests returning positive.
What we know about a big late-week storm for the Boston area
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are now nearly one-third of the way through January and we are still waiting on our first big snowstorm! Boston has yet to record an inch of snow in a single storm this winter. The average date of the first inch in Boston is December 11 (nearly a month ago).If we can make it another week without an inch in a storm, the city will slip into the Top 5 latest on record!A few rain and snow showers Monday morning across southeast Mass. cleared out quickly and our weather will...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Italian restaurant in Springfield
A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Springfield on Tuesday.
worcestermag.com
Calliope Productions hosts fundraiser for student battling cancer
Calliope Productions in Boylston where Mitchell has performed in several shows. Mitchell, described as a hard-working and loving senior in high school, was finishing her exams and planning for college when she collapsed in her mother's arms two days after her prom in May 2021. At Boston Children’s Hospital, she was diagnosed with diffuse leptomeningeal glioneuronal tumors (DLGT), one of the rarest and deadliest forms of brain cancer.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
