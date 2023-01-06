ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school

—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence Tuesday

New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
Family of murdered student hold intimate vigil days after shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Family of murdered Edmondson Westside High School student, Deanta Dorsey, held a vigil to remember their treasured family member, Monday. Dorsey was shot and killed amongst four other students after two gunmen opened fire at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah...
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022

Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
Baltimore Police: Man wanted for attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is pleading with the public for help locating an attempted murder suspect. According to police, 49-year-old Kevin Mack is wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on October 29, 2022, in the 1800 block of Brunt Street. Detectives believe Mack...
Police searching for missing Towson teen

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
Trial date set for teenager accused of killing Timothy Reynolds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Judge Melissa Phinn has set the trial for the teen facing first-degree murder in connection to Timothy Reynolds’ death. The trial is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023, a little more than a year after Reynolds was killed. The trial is expected to last 10 days.
