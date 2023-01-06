Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
One person injured in assault at Lansdowne High School; juvenile in custody, say police
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A student was taken to a hospital with what police call "serious" injuries after an assault at Lansdowne High School this afternoon, according to Baltimore County Police. Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police were notified of a first-degree assault that was occurring inside the...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school
—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
WBAL Radio
A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence Tuesday
New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman wants to double fine for businesses serving minors during school hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On the same night when friends gathered in West Baltimore to remember the 16-year-old student who was shot dead at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, Baltimore City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett vowed to get tough on area businesses. Burnett is proposing a measure that calls for a...
foxbaltimore.com
Family of murdered student hold intimate vigil days after shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Family of murdered Edmondson Westside High School student, Deanta Dorsey, held a vigil to remember their treasured family member, Monday. Dorsey was shot and killed amongst four other students after two gunmen opened fire at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah...
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
foxbaltimore.com
New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police: Man wanted for attempted murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is pleading with the public for help locating an attempted murder suspect. According to police, 49-year-old Kevin Mack is wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on October 29, 2022, in the 1800 block of Brunt Street. Detectives believe Mack...
foxbaltimore.com
3 stabbed at McDonald's in downtown Silver Spring; police search for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Three people are injured after a stabbing at a McDonald's in downtown Silver Spring on Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's in the 8400 block of Colesville Road, police say. Officers...
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek help identifying person found dead in container, release sketches of tattoos
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help identifying the person found dead inside a storage container on the porch of a west Baltimore home. Police have released sketches of tattoos found on the body of the victim. Police say the victim is a person of...
foxbaltimore.com
Teenager arrested after stolen gun found in book bag during traffic stop, say police
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say they arrested a teenager after officers say they found a stolen gun in a bookbag during a traffic stop. Police say a 17-year-old male has been charged. Officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Post 40 Road and...
foxbaltimore.com
Former MONSE employee's trial for 2020 fatal crash gets postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — he trial for a former city employee – who was released from custody after an email was sent by a senior staffer on behalf of an agency director detailing the arrest and alleged crime – has been delayed until May. According to the police...
foxbaltimore.com
Coalition opposing new Hopkins police force files lawsuit against BPD Commissioner, JHU
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The group 'Coalition Against Policing by Hopkins' has filed a lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Commissioner and John Hopkins University regarding the University's new police force and an agreement signed between the two parties. The creation of a new, private force was first proposed in...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Towson teen
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
foxbaltimore.com
CEO of Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts resigns after MLK parade controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Chief Executive Officer of Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts has officially reigned from her position amid controversy surrounding The Martin Luther King Day parade controversy in Baltimore City. Donna Drew Sawyer, who has been CEO of the organization since March of 2017, has...
foxbaltimore.com
2 shootings become homicides as victims die days, months after attacks, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have added two homicides to their investigations after victims of previous shootings had died, according to police. First, police say that 32-year-old Kevin Evans, Jr. died on January 6. He was shot in the 300 block of Loneys Lane on January 4, 2023.
Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container
Baltimore Police homicide detectives need help identifying a man whose body was found Monday stuffed inside a storage container that was left on the porch of a vacant home.
foxbaltimore.com
Trial date set for teenager accused of killing Timothy Reynolds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Judge Melissa Phinn has set the trial for the teen facing first-degree murder in connection to Timothy Reynolds’ death. The trial is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023, a little more than a year after Reynolds was killed. The trial is expected to last 10 days.
foxbaltimore.com
Body found in storage container on porch of West Baltimore vacant house, ruled homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A call concerning a suspicious package on the front porch of a house in west Baltimore last week led to a gruesome discovery and now, a homicide investigation. The Baltimore Fire Department and the Baltimore Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue...
