2news.com
Reno Fire Department opens 6 Single Role Paramedic positions
The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is opening six Single Role Paramedic positions. RFD says it is the first fire department in the area to integrate Single Role Paramedics into its operations. They say the six positions will each consist of two-person crews, responding to emergencies in a transport ambulance. RFD...
2news.com
Longtime Sparks Fire Captain Jason Elorza retires
Longtime Sparks Fire Department Captain Jason Elorza has retired after 21 years at the Sparks Fire Department. Jason was hired on December 3, 2001 and was the valedictorian of his rookie class. He was promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator in May of 2006 and ultimately promoted to the rank of...
2news.com
City of Reno Advocating for New Stormwater Utility Fee
(January 10, 2023) Concerns rise among Reno residents when wet weather hits the region like it has these first two weeks of 2023. Officials are hoping that a new stormwater utility fee could help. The City of Reno tells us the funding could result in huge improvements for areas that...
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County activates call center for flooding
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
2news.com
Reno City Council to Discuss Police Chief Recommendation Wednesday
The Reno City Council will consider the recommendation for the city's next police chief during its public meeting on Wednesday. The Reno City Manager has nominated Kathryn Nance for the role. According to the City, Nance has 26 years of law enforcement experience. She's currently serving as the Deputy Chief...
Nevada Appeal
UPDATE: State offices closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties Tuesday, according to a news release. Aside from...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
2news.com
New Wednesday School Closures
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395
U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
Record-Courier
Centerville reopens Tuesday morning
Centerville Lane reopened on Tuesday morning after being closed west of the Highway 88 Roundabout due to high water, according to Douglas County. Heavy rain on Monday filled streams and ditches across the county, with flooding reported in Fish Springs' Pine Nut Creek. Centerville crosses several ditches associated with the...
2news.com
Lyon County Commissioners Issue Emergency Declaration for Upcoming Storms
The Lyon County Board of County Commissioners has issued a Declaration of Emergency for the ongoing winter weather events impacting the community. An Emergency Declaration gives governments the flexibility to quickly request resources necessary to respond to protect the health and safety of residents. Lyon County made the decision to issue a declaration due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. In addition, the National Weather Service has forecasted additional storms into Tuesday, with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.
2news.com
New fitness studio coming to The Crossing at Meadowood Square
K Corporation has announced that a new fitness studio will be coming to The Crossing at Meadowood Square this year. With close to 500 franchises in the U.S., HOTWORX provides a 24-hour fitness studio, allowing individuals flexible scheduling for an array of 3D sessions. The 24-hour model brings increased flexibility...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for January 10
More wintry weather is in the forecast. Due to the State of Emergency declared by Lyon County in anticipation of the severe weather and potential flooding from the current and anticipated storm system affecting our area, all Lyon County schools will be on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
KOLO TV Reno
New lawsuit aims to protect endangered plant from cattle grazing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity against the Bureau of Land Management aims to protect Tiehm’s Buckwheat from cattle grazing. They are seeking to remove cattle from the buckwheat’s habitat. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of North America’s most endangered plants,...
2news.com
Reno Public Market Food Hall to hold grand opening celebration on January 20
Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
2news.com
Reno Police Sergeant Injured, One Suspect Dead After Shooting In West Reno
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation. Investigators say Reno Police initially responded to a "suspicious circumstance" call.
