The Lyon County Board of County Commissioners has issued a Declaration of Emergency for the ongoing winter weather events impacting the community. An Emergency Declaration gives governments the flexibility to quickly request resources necessary to respond to protect the health and safety of residents. Lyon County made the decision to issue a declaration due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. In addition, the National Weather Service has forecasted additional storms into Tuesday, with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO