Delphos Jefferson defeats Celina,
DELPHOS — Delphos’ Mason Wiltsie scored 14 points, Andrew Miller added 12 and Isaac Gallmeier chipped in 11 points. Celina’s Braylon Gabes scored 19 points and Grant Duncan added 12 points. Girls Basketball. Lima Central Catholic 40, Wayne Trace 35. Lima Central Catholic’s Kiegh Macklin scored 16...
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf holds off Fort Loramie
FORT LORAMIE — Ottawa-Glandorf defeated previously unbeaten Fort Loramie 53-48 in girls high school basketball Saturday. The Titans (11-2) withstood being outscored 21-14 in the fourth quarter by the Redskins (11-1). Karsyn Erford and Kaelyn Grothause each had 12 points for O-G, which made four of 10 3-point attempts...
Reminisce: Repp’s brought sports gear to Lima
In the late 1920s, The Lima News asked business and civic leaders to write short essays for a column titled “Why I Like Lima.”. In his essay, businessman B.F. Repp, who was new to Lima, cited the city’s “wonderful geographic location,” potential for “outstanding steady growth” and “the unusual spirit of cooperation” among the city’s businessmen.
Lima Aquatic Center in motion
LIMA — Coming very soon, the City of Lima will open a new aquatic center located between Lima Stadium Park and Lincoln Park. The new pool will replace the beloved Schoonover Pool that closed in 2020 and never reopened. After discovering Schoonover would cost more than $1 million just to repair, the city decided to build something new.
Police calls
400 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Monday. 2300 block of Wales Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday. 500 block of South Collett Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday. 700 block of...
DeWine highlights mental-health efforts in inaugural address
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine, in his second inaugural address on Monday, called for making Ohio “the best state in the nation” for mental-health treatment, research, and prevention efforts. “We are ridding Ohio of the stigma – yes the stigma – that comes with addiction and...
Tomlinson’s: Keeping Lima’s cars on the road for 100 years
LIMA — A lot happens over a span of 100 years. In 1922, the Willys-Overland Company made a record during July, August and September when it produced 37,000 vehicles. This compares with the best previous quarter in 1920, when the output was just 400 vehicles greater. DORT has added two new sports models to its line, a Roadster and a Phaeton, both listed at $1,105.
Foundation offers book scholarship
LIMA — The Smith-Jones Family Foundation is now accepting the 2023 “Be Great” book scholarship applications. Available to all graduating seniors in Allen County, applications can be secured from Allen County high school guidance offices. Completed applications should be emailed to [email protected] by Friday, March 3, 2023.
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
Willful and outspoken, sixteen-year-old Isabelle yearns to escape her stifling life in provincial twelfth century France. The bane of her mother’s existence, she admires the notorious queen most in her circle abhor: Eleanor of Aquitaine. Isabelle’s arranged marriage to Gerard —- a rich, charismatic lord obsessed with falcons —- seems, at first, to fulfill her longing for adventure.
Lima man who skipped September trial arrested
LIMA — A Lima man who failed to show up to his September 2022 jury trial for felonious assault was arrested on Tuesday, according to police records. Quintez Burns, 29, is charged with a second-degree felony for a June 16, 2021 altercation that took place during a basketball game that left Preston Patrick seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 19, 2022.
Trial scheduled for Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man facing charges related to a drug death in June 2022 waived his right to a speedy trial and a trial was scheduled for April of this year. Shane Conrad, 34, is charged with second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs. According to the indictment, Conrad provided his cousin, Jarrod Conrad, with fentanyl, causing his death on June 16, 2022.
Tickets for Gatto shows go on sale Friday
LIMA —Tickets for an upcoming comedy show will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Joe Gatto, of ‘Impractical Jokers’ and ‘The Misery Index’ fame, will bring his Night of Comedy tour to the Veterans’ Memorial Civic and Convention Center with two shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
