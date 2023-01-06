Read full article on original website
Eastbound Snoqualmie Pass closed near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions
THORP, Wash. – Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple collisions. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) does not have an estimated time for reopening. There is a detour at Exit 101 on Old Thorp Highway.
Multiple collisions close I-90 near Thorp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes were blocking eastbound I-90 near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg. Eastbound I-90 was closed at milepost 101. Traffic was detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. The Washington Department of Transportation said two tow companies were on the scene to help clear the crashes. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
WSDOT: I-90 EB re-opens after closure due to multi-vehicle collision near Thorp
9am Update: WSDOT officials report the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp at milepost 101 are back open after an earlier multi-vehicle collision. Previous story: THORP, Wash.– I-90 EB near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg remains closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. Washington Department of Transportation officials report two Class C tow...
US 2 through Tumwater Canyon back open after earlier slides
LEAVENWORTH — US 2 through Tumwater Canyon is back open after a number of snow slides blocked the highway on Sunday. WSDOT crews on Monday morning cleaned up 10 separate slide areas between milepost 85 and 89, west of Leavenworth. Heavy snow snow on Sunday created high avalanche danger,...
Home saved; RV, several vehicles destroyed by fire near Ephrata
EPHRATA — An RV and multiple vehicles were destroyed by fire Saturday morning near Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Road A.5 Northwest and arrived to find an RV fully-involved and the fire spreading to other vehicles and a nearby home.
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed
SELAH, Wash. – One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima Police Department, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
Stopped By Police in Yakima? That’s a Lot of Tickets
Early last year the Yakima Police Department had to cancel the traffic unit because of a lack of officers. That lead to an increase in traffic problems and fatal crashes. Chief Matthew Murray wrote a letter to the community saying he was building back the unit. Since last year traffic emphasis patrols have helped to slow the number of crashes and pushed some drivers to slow down.
East Wenatchee Signs MOU with Douglas PUD for Electric Vehicle Pilot Program
The City of East Wenatchee recently approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to adopt the electric-vehicle pilot project with Douglas County PUD on Jan. 3. As the 2035 deadline to discontinue purchases of fuel-powered vehicles approaches, local governing bodies within the state are looking for ways to get ahead of the curb and start introducing electric vehicle charging stations.
Police investigating after body found in snowbank in Wenatchee on Dec. 30
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's Police Department continues its investigation into death of an elderly man who was found dead in a snowbank in Wenatchee during the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022. Police say the body of a 96-year-old man was found near the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Spokane...
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
UPDATE: Brewster residents asked to shelter in place due to ammonia leak
BREWSTER - A potentially dangerous ammonia leak in the city of Brewster has prompted a "shelter in place" warning for all Brewster residents. Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says a “good-sized” cloud of ammonia is emanating from a warehouse on the north side of town. The leak is believed to be coming from the Chelan Fruit Cooperative facility on US 97.
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Signs Off on Six Lots in Manson
Manson may see more development after the Chelan County Hearing Examiner recently approved a development application for six lots. On Jan. 5, Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp approved an application to subdivide 2.06 acres into six lots in what is known as the Howson subdivision. Within Manson’s Urban Growth...
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
Wet Weather Causes Avalanches and Rock Slides, Blocks US 2 and US 97A
US 2 was closed twice over the weekend due to avalanche slides, while US 97A was closed on Sunday due to rock slides. US 2 is currently closed between MP 85-99, or from west of Leavenworth to Coles Corner, due to multiple avalanche slides. On Saturday, that portion of US...
Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark
Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
House fire kills one near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake. Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
Last plane of historic Boeing 747 fleet to return to Moses Lake on Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - It isn't the type of visit the Port of Moses Lake's Rich Mueller was hoping for, but "it will do," for now, according to the Grant County International Airport Director. Mueller informed iFIBER ONE News on Monday that the last Boeing 747 ever made is set to...
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
Wenatchee Mayor: Businesses Still Bullish On Locating Here
A roughly 10 acre site facing the 1500 block of North Wenatchee Avenue remains vacant and the City of Wenatchee has been working with a consulting firm Retail Strategies, to find the best mix of businesses to move onto the desirable location. The city of Wenatchee started demolition of the...
