Wallace Glenn Saice Jr., age 57, was born on April 10, 1965 in Cloquet, MN and started his journey home on January 5, 2023 in Duluth, MN. Wallace was a proud, loving, family man and was an entrepreneur with many talents that helped many throughout his success. He was admired and seen as a father figure by many people. Wallace was outgoing and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to have picnics at the lake and look for agates along the shore. On a Sunday morning, you could find him in the kitchen with the music blasting while doing a solo performance to Rappers Delight. His healing energy and bright smile lit up the room. He was our physical protector, he is now our spiritual protector.

CLOQUET, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO