northernnewsnow.com
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger
DULUTH, MN -- Two Duluth men have been charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly stabbing several people after an argument police say started over a phone charger. Tristan St. Clair, 22, and Dustin St. Clair, 27, were each charged in St. Louis County Court Tuesday morning. According to...
KEYC
Police: 20-year-old woman stabbed by boyfriend in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, Duluth Police were called to the area of N. 24th Ave. W. and located a 20-year-old woman who had been stabbed.
KARE
Hibbing man sentenced to 28 years in prison in cold case murder
DULUTH, Minn. — A St. Louis County judge has sentenced a Hibbing man to more than 28 years in prison for the murder of a 71-year-old woman. Blake Stangel, 53, was sentenced to 340 months after pleading guilty last fall to second-degree intentional murder in the death of Courtney Fenske, who was found dead in her Hibbing home in Nov. 2017. Stangel also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sale of a controlled substance.
northernnewsnow.com
3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have arrested two suspects after they allegedly broke into a Duluth home and stabbed three people early Friday morning. According to Duluth Police, officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Road, between Kenwood and Brainerd avenues, around 3:25 a.m.
WDIO-TV
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
Duluth PD: Suspects broke into home, stabbed 3 early Friday
Three people were stabbed during a reported home invasion in Duluth early Friday morning, authorities said. The Duluth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home break-in in the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and...
One dead in Morcom Township snowmobile accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minnesota — A Twin Cities woman was found dead after a snowmobile accident on Saturday in Morcom Township, according to the St. Louis County Sherriff's Office. First responders were called to the scene, at the Bearskin snowmobile trail 33 miles north of Hibbing, at approximately 1:15...
northernnewsnow.com
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
northernnewsnow.com
Structure fire near Virginia damages house and garage Saturday
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, a house and garage appear to be a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday in Clinton Township, which is southwest of Eveleth and Virginia. Just before 5:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a report of a...
trfradio.com
One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Roll-Over
A Hibbing area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kaitlyn Krishell Metzer, (24) was injured when the northbound 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger entered the ditch on Highway 169 near Scenic Highway in Taconite, and rolled on to the passenger side. The driver, Tylar Andrew Zook, (27) of Morehead, North Carolina suffered no apparent injury in the accident reported just after 7am.
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
redlakenationnews.com
Wallace Glenn Saice Jr.
Wallace Glenn Saice Jr., age 57, was born on April 10, 1965 in Cloquet, MN and started his journey home on January 5, 2023 in Duluth, MN. Wallace was a proud, loving, family man and was an entrepreneur with many talents that helped many throughout his success. He was admired and seen as a father figure by many people. Wallace was outgoing and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to have picnics at the lake and look for agates along the shore. On a Sunday morning, you could find him in the kitchen with the music blasting while doing a solo performance to Rappers Delight. His healing energy and bright smile lit up the room. He was our physical protector, he is now our spiritual protector.
northernnewsnow.com
New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth
DULUTH, MN -- A newly proposed plan from the city of Duluth aims to increase development by removing parking regulations. “One of the things that’s been talked about is the high cost of constructing parking and some of the ways in which the regulations do and don’t serve the community,” said Adam Fulton, the deputy director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Duluth.
Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us
At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
boreal.org
Cold Play at three of Minnesota's Ice Parks (including one in Duluth)
Ryan Rodgers- MN Conservation Magazine - Jan - Feb 2023 Issue. . The state’s newest ice park, Quarry Park in Duluth, was slated to open last season. Like Sandstone, Duluth Ice Park occupies a former quarry. This quarry sits 400 feet up the lakeside hills above the St. Louis River, overlooking West Duluth and the Bong Bridge. Many years ago, investors in the quarry were disappointed to discover that under a cap of hard basalt lurked crumbly anorthosite gabbro. For decades the pit sat forgotten, hidden in the overgrowth behind a neighborhood. In the 1970s, ice climbers discovered the sloppy rock froze into place during winter, and 100-foot-tall icefalls formed. Ice climbing was in its wild infancy, and climbers began discreetly plying their trade, affectionately dubbing the venue Casket Quarry after the concrete burial vaults made by a nearby company.
FOX 21 Online
Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices
WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
mnhockeyhub.com
Top games: No. 1 Warroad hosts No. 2 Hermantown in Class 1A state title rematch
Jan. 14: Warriors host a pair of marquee matchups this week against Hawks, Rams. Here’s a game that’s probably been circled on the calendar for a while between two northern teams that met in last year’s Class 1A state championship game and have traded 1-2 spots in the rankings this season.
