Razer Edge is the best cloud gaming machine, but that comes at a cost
This could be the best cloud gaming Android device yet. Remember when Android gaming was in its heyday? Back then, there were dozens of gaming phones and even specialized gaming tablets like the Nvidia Shield. After a while, the trend sort of died down a little, largely due to limitations with mobile gaming hardware. Now it seems Android gaming is heating up again, with the battleground shifting to the cloud. So far most cloud gaming Android devices — such as the Logitech G Cloud — have had form factors more like a gaming handheld than a tablet, but the new Razer Edge looks to take a slightly different approach.
Daily Authority: 📺 Are two screens better than one?
Lenovo goes double or nothing, bees get vaccines, and we review the history of the cell phone. 😄 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. I’ve just returned from a much-needed extended holiday with family and friends, and I hope you all had a great festive season!
Samsung reveals launch event for what could be the Galaxy A54
The phone will be available in black, burgundy, and green. Samsung confirmed a launch event for a Galaxy A-series phone on its website in India. The details on the website suggest it’s the Galaxy A54. The launch event is scheduled for January 18th. It was just last week, during...
Microsoft pivots to foldable screens, ditches its initial Surface Duo 3 plans
Sources claim Microsoft is also working on a mainstream phone. Microsoft is reportedly changing its plans for the Surface Duo 3. The Surface Duo 3 will supposedly use a foldable screen instead of sticking with its original dual-screen design. Microsoft may also be working on a new “mainstream” slab-style phone....
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch: Which should you buy?
Can the Pixel Watch knock Samsung's Galaxy Watch line off its Wear OS perch?. Samsung has a healthy head start with Wear OS 3 thanks to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. But now there’s another contender from the OS maker itself. After years of speculation, the Google Pixel Watch is finally official.
Daily Authority: 👎 Samsung dropping the Plus model?
Samsung might be rethinking the Galaxy S24 lineup, Microsoft adopts real foldables, and an AI that can copy any voice. ✂️ Happy Wednesday! I got my biannual haircut this week, and once again the hairdresser scolded me for not cutting it more often. I would have tried to explain my social anxiety, but, you know… 🤷
To buy, or not to buy? Here's what you said about the PSVR 2.
Our very own Andrew Grush spent some time with the highly anticipated Sony PlayStation VR 2 at CES 2023. He checked out everything that’s new with the headset and concluded that it perfects all the faults of the original PSVR. The difference in quality is immediately noticeable, eye-tracking tech is super responsive, haptic feedback ensures you feel everything that hits your head, and the embedded cameras ensure you no longer need an external one like the original headset.
How to check the battery health on a MacBook
Very simply put, a healthy battery on a MacBook is anything which is 80% or over. When we say 80%, we mean the battery’s ability to hold that amount of charge at one time. This is called the Maximum Capacity, and we’ll look in the next section at how to find that on your machine.
Samsung Galaxy phones get 'Matter Easy Pair' for quick smart home setups
A pop-up should appear when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung has enabled Matter Easy Pair on Galaxy Phones via its Nearby Device Scanning app. Galaxy users will now see a pop-up when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung is updating its Nearby Device Scanning feature with the ability to...
Samsung reveals Galaxy Unpacked date for the Galaxy S23 series
The event is expected to also double as the launch date for the Galaxy S23. This year’s Galaxy Unpacked event will be on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET. The event will happen live in person in San Francisco, but will also be live-streamed on all of Samsung’s usual channels.
Daily Authority: 📱 Samsung Galaxy A54 launch, new Pixel emoji
Plus your thoughts on the PSVR 2, Apple's plans to ditch Qualcomm, and Callisto Protocol credits controversy. 😎 Good morning and welcome to another Tuesday edition of the Daily Authority! Today we’ve got some exciting Samsung news, new emoji for Pixel phones, and your thoughts on the PSVR 2, among other top tech news of the day.
Samsung could skip the Galaxy S24 Plus in 2024
It's believed that the S22 Plus accounted for less than 20% of shipments in 2022. Samsung could reportedly skip the Galaxy S24 Plus model in 2024. It’s believed that the Galaxy S22 Plus only accounted for 17% of shipments in 2022. Samsung has offered three Galaxy S flagships for...
Android 13 QPR2 introduces 20 new emoji to Pixel phones
The beta is available starting today. Google is bringing support for Unicode 15. Support for Unicode 15 is available in the Android 13 QPR2 beta 2 update. The stable version of QPR2 is scheduled to come in March. Google is rolling out its Android 13 QPR2 beta 2 update today....
Audeze interview: The Maxwell is our best-sounding gaming headset to date
The company's founder shares details on Audeze's new products and a lot more. At this year’s CES in Las Vegas, we had the opportunity to interview Sankar Thiagasamudram, the founder and CEO of the popular audio brand Audeze. We talked about the company’s new products as well as its collaboration with other brands from the audio sector.
Boost Mobile: Get 10GB of 5G data for just $5, a limited time offer
There’s never been a better time to make the swap to Boost Mobile!. Are you weary of overpriced, inflexible wireless plans with hidden fees and slow data speeds? Boost Mobile has an offer you can’t miss. For a limited time, new customers can get one month of 10GB...
Watch: Samsung drops first official Galaxy S23 teaser videos
Samsung has officially confirmed that more megapixels and better low-light photos are on the menu. Samsung has posted two teaser videos for the Galaxy S23 series. The clips point to more megapixels and better low-light photography. Samsung has finally confirmed a February 1 Unpacked event for its upcoming Galaxy S23...
How to create and print address labels in Microsoft Word
Address labels are very helpful for applications like envelopes and packages. In Microsoft Word, you can use the address label function to customize and print labels easily. Here’s how to print labels from Word. QUICK ANSWER. To print a label from Word, go to Mailings > Labels. Select either...
How to turn the flashlight on or off on the iPhone 14
It’s really useful and productive having a flashlight on your phone. It makes your phone a bit like a Swiss army knife. You never know when you will need a flashlight, and when you do need one, you merely have to whip the phone out to illuminate your situation. So it is handy to be reminded how to turn the flashlight on and off quickly. Here’s how to do it on the iPhone 14, Apple’s latest and greatest.
The history of cell phones: A decade-by-decade timeline
We've come a long way over the past four decades. In just a few decades, mobile phones have gone from being a luxury reserved for the elite to an essential tool for billions of users. From the first in-car phones of the 1940s to the best smartphones of today, the evolution of cell phones is nothing short of remarkable. To that end, let’s take a look at the history of cell phones. We’ll go through the evolution one decade at a time — from the first-ever wireless network to the proliferation of mobile apps, it’s all here.
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
