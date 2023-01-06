ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral’s mayor lays out the city’s plans for the future

There are big plans in the works for Southwest Florida’s largest city. From attracting companies to offer jobs to traffic growth and safety, Cape Coral has big plans for the future. Cape Coral was growing almost too fast before Hurricane Ian. The storm put a pause on that. Now,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Why some Lee County homeowners are receiving code violations for hurricane repairs

The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating for many, and now some are dealing with violations and small fines as they repair their homes. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer visited a neighborhood where nearly 20 homes have been hit with Lee County code violations. Homeowners say they’re not trying to get away with illegal work; they’re just trying to get their lives back.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table

Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Veterans Community Park playground in North Naples to close for equipment replacement

The playground at Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, in North Naples will be closed from Friday until March 3 for equipment replacement. It will become Collier County’s first Robinia wood playground, which will include three bays of swings with infant, child and Americans with Disabilities Act capabilities. The playground will also have spinning, climber, tip carousel, double tower, wobble bridge and theater and music cottage features.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Bonita Springs RV residents chased away from homes

Rhetta McEntyre and her husband Chucky have found themselves living on the side of a road in North Fort Myers after having two days to get out of the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs. They have bounced around from place to place over the past month and are just waiting for the knock on the door telling they have to move once again. They are have a lead on a few spots up near Jacksonville. McEntyre said she doesn’t ever want to come back to this area.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral reaches 2M cubic yards of debris collected

City of Cape Coral crews have removed more than 40,000 truckloads of debris from city streets, totaling more than 2 million cubic yards of debris. The city asks residents to set all Hurricane Ian debris curbside by Jan. 21, allowing its contracted debris hauler to complete its final pass by the end of the month.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to celebrate opening of Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will celebrate the grand opening of the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center with a public celebration and tours beginning at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at 4720 Pine Ridge Road. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story center is designed to be a gathering place for the greater Naples Jewish community estimated at more than 10,000 individuals. The community raised more than $13 million for construction and creation of an operational endowment.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral-Fort Myers housing market to rise in value in 2023

While home prices across the country are expected to depreciate on average by 0.5% in 2023, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers housing market is forecasted to appreciate by 4.5%, according to a report from Veros Real Estate Solutions. VeroFORECAST evaluates home prices in over 300 of the nation’s largest housing markets. It predicts home value based on analysis of the fundamentals and interrelationships of numerous economic, housing and geographic variables pertaining to home value. Cape Coral-Fort Myers is expected to be the fourth strongest performing market in the next 12 months in part due to high demand and limited supply, the report states. Top-ranked Fayetteville, North Carolina; Wichita, Kansas; and Lincoln, Nebraska, rounded out the top five.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

HGTV to makeover exterior of Lee County home

A Southwest Florida home is getting an exterior facelift. HGTV is coming in and giving the place, known as “the fire house,” a new look. Built 13 years ago, the home is starting to show its age. Located along Donna Drive off McGregor Boulevard, the driveway is full...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 more Fort Myers Beach staples sell for big money

More businesses on Fort Myers Beach have been sold after being devastated by Hurricane Ian. While their prices seem sky-high, some are working to keep the old-school charm. The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood on Fort Myers Beach is officially under contract. The owners found a deal that they liked, and they worked out the terms and conditions.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lakes Regional Park reopens in Lee County

Lee County Parks & Recreation announced Monday morning that Lakes Regional Park has officially reopened. The park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive will be open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk after having remained closed since Hurricane Ian. In addition, the Railroad Museum of South Florida, Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park and the Lakes Park Farmers Market will be open and operating this week. Some park amenities, such as the water features and splash pads, will remain closed.
LEE COUNTY, FL

