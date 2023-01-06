Read full article on original website
Collier County Commissioners repeal 60-day rental ordinance
That ordinance was passed in October, and it requires landlords to notify tenants when they plan on raising rent.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral’s mayor lays out the city’s plans for the future
There are big plans in the works for Southwest Florida’s largest city. From attracting companies to offer jobs to traffic growth and safety, Cape Coral has big plans for the future. Cape Coral was growing almost too fast before Hurricane Ian. The storm put a pause on that. Now,...
Southwest Florida restaurants continuing to struggle to hire after Ian
"I have a feeling we turned away a lot of business today," said Shauna Shows, owner of the Rum Bucket Bar and Grill. She closed Monday to give her employees a break as she searches for more.
WINKNEWS.com
Why some Lee County homeowners are receiving code violations for hurricane repairs
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating for many, and now some are dealing with violations and small fines as they repair their homes. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer visited a neighborhood where nearly 20 homes have been hit with Lee County code violations. Homeowners say they’re not trying to get away with illegal work; they’re just trying to get their lives back.
businessobserverfl.com
Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table
Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
Lee County mobile home community still without water & electricity after Ian, 1,500 displaced residents awaiting answers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian, the Indian Creek RV Resort and Manufactured Home Community in Lee County still has zero water and zero electricity access in the park. “We moved here two weeks before Hurricane Ian and now we can’t move back in,” said resident Mike Jablonski....
Island residents in Lee County forced to drive hours for mail, still no delivery after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than three months after Hurricane Ian, and there is still no mail delivery on Fort Myers Beach or Sanibel Island. The storm wiped out those buildings. That leaves thousands of residents to drive hours just to pick up and return home with their mail.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Veterans Community Park playground in North Naples to close for equipment replacement
The playground at Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, in North Naples will be closed from Friday until March 3 for equipment replacement. It will become Collier County’s first Robinia wood playground, which will include three bays of swings with infant, child and Americans with Disabilities Act capabilities. The playground will also have spinning, climber, tip carousel, double tower, wobble bridge and theater and music cottage features.
Florida Weekly
Bonita Springs RV residents chased away from homes
Rhetta McEntyre and her husband Chucky have found themselves living on the side of a road in North Fort Myers after having two days to get out of the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs. They have bounced around from place to place over the past month and are just waiting for the knock on the door telling they have to move once again. They are have a lead on a few spots up near Jacksonville. McEntyre said she doesn’t ever want to come back to this area.
Are you eligible for Habitat's Affordable Homeownership program?
Habitat for Humanity is helping people get into affordable homes. A local mom was given the keys to her new house today. She wants you to know, with some hard work, you can become a homeowner too.
Healthcare IT News
With Epic-linked RPM, Lee Health is sending fewer people to hospitals and ERs
Dr. Zsolt Kulcsar, medical director at Lee Health based in Fort Myers, Florida, says what he has learned in recent years is that telemedicine is great, but it also is a little limiting. There is only so much one can solve via a video interaction. THE PROBLEM. "When the first...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral reaches 2M cubic yards of debris collected
City of Cape Coral crews have removed more than 40,000 truckloads of debris from city streets, totaling more than 2 million cubic yards of debris. The city asks residents to set all Hurricane Ian debris curbside by Jan. 21, allowing its contracted debris hauler to complete its final pass by the end of the month.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Beach homeowners worried county will run out of sand before getting to them
Hurricane Ian forced the Gulf to take a big gulp out of Tom Podlesney’s yard. The water pushed through his Bonita Beachfront backyard, leaving a mess when it left. The water reached 3 to 4 feet high in the backyard. “Just my luck, I got the river running through...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to celebrate opening of Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will celebrate the grand opening of the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center with a public celebration and tours beginning at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at 4720 Pine Ridge Road. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story center is designed to be a gathering place for the greater Naples Jewish community estimated at more than 10,000 individuals. The community raised more than $13 million for construction and creation of an operational endowment.
Directional drilling project begins in Naples for stormwater improvements
The City of Naples and DBE Utilities Services began the directional drilling at 3rd Avenue North beach end to 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico as part of the overall stormwater improvements.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral-Fort Myers housing market to rise in value in 2023
While home prices across the country are expected to depreciate on average by 0.5% in 2023, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers housing market is forecasted to appreciate by 4.5%, according to a report from Veros Real Estate Solutions. VeroFORECAST evaluates home prices in over 300 of the nation’s largest housing markets. It predicts home value based on analysis of the fundamentals and interrelationships of numerous economic, housing and geographic variables pertaining to home value. Cape Coral-Fort Myers is expected to be the fourth strongest performing market in the next 12 months in part due to high demand and limited supply, the report states. Top-ranked Fayetteville, North Carolina; Wichita, Kansas; and Lincoln, Nebraska, rounded out the top five.
WINKNEWS.com
HGTV to makeover exterior of Lee County home
A Southwest Florida home is getting an exterior facelift. HGTV is coming in and giving the place, known as “the fire house,” a new look. Built 13 years ago, the home is starting to show its age. Located along Donna Drive off McGregor Boulevard, the driveway is full...
WINKNEWS.com
2 more Fort Myers Beach staples sell for big money
More businesses on Fort Myers Beach have been sold after being devastated by Hurricane Ian. While their prices seem sky-high, some are working to keep the old-school charm. The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood on Fort Myers Beach is officially under contract. The owners found a deal that they liked, and they worked out the terms and conditions.
Matlacha Hookers help after Hurricane Ian
The Matlacha Hookers are out cleaning up York Road in St. James City picking up nails and screws, this is just a tiny part of what they've been doing to help.
WINKNEWS.com
Lakes Regional Park reopens in Lee County
Lee County Parks & Recreation announced Monday morning that Lakes Regional Park has officially reopened. The park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive will be open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk after having remained closed since Hurricane Ian. In addition, the Railroad Museum of South Florida, Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park and the Lakes Park Farmers Market will be open and operating this week. Some park amenities, such as the water features and splash pads, will remain closed.
