Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Geaux Fresh King Cakes
MINDEN, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission. Now that Mardi Gras season is here, he's in search of the best king cake in the ArkLaTex. This morning, he checked out Geaux Fresh in Minden.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Hot Chicken with Ghost Ramen
Watch Chefs Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teekell take over the Loving Living Local kitchen to prepare Shreveport Hot Chicken. Ortiz and Teekell share with Susan the inspiration behind this dish as well as some of their other projects like Ghost Ramen. The Duo express that they created the Shreveport Hot Chicken dish for the people.
Will Amazon Plant Open in Shreveport this Year?
Opening of the planned Amazon plant for north Shreveport has been delayed a couple of times. The latest information from the retail giant says hiring won't begin until about 6 weeks before the plant opens later this year, but will that really happen?. State Leader Says it's Still a Go.
KTBS
KTBS King Cake Krewe: Local baker perfects homemade king cake recipe just in time for Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake! It's a dessert with hundreds of years of history and a delicious part of the Mardi Gras celebration. That's why KTBS has been highlighting local bakeries cranking out king cakes in our area. This week we met a self-taught local baker who is debuting her...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Cedar Croft Plantation in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. - The Cedar Croft Plantation is a must-see event venue in Greenwood. This plantation hosts weddings, birthdays, retirement parties, and more. The Cedar Croft Plantation offers a garden area with brick pathways, a beautiful plantation home, and an updated modern barn.
bizmagsb.com
Bossier City-based doctor talks entrepreneurship with the US Chamber of Commerce
Dr. Tonya Mister followed her husband, who is active-duty Air Force, wherever fate took them. The plan was once he got close to retirement, she would start her own business. With his retirement two years away, she took the plunge. As the new owner of SOW & REAP Physical Therapy,...
KTBS
Prysmian Group plans hiring event, job fair Wednesday in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas - Prysmian Group, the world leader in the wire and cable industry, will host a job fair on January 11 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard, South Marshall, Texas, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The hiring event is free and open to the public. Candidates will have the opportunity to learn more about Prysmian Group and the available employment opportunities within the company, including open positions as machine operators, forklift drivers, quality technicians and maintenance technicians.
KTBS
Bossier's De’Aumante Johnson leaving for Captain Shreve
Bossier head coach and athletic director De’Aumante Johnson has stepped down as the leader of the Bearkats. Johnson will join Adam Kirby's staff at Captain Shreve. The former Grambling and Plain Dealing defensive back was 6-15 in two years with Bossier. Johnson told KTBS, "My win-loss record will not...
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Amber Alerts
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Amber Alerts. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
KTBS
Bossier City Council reduces SporTran budget for 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City council members voted Tuesday to reduce SporTran's budget this year. The annual public transit budget for the city was approximately $900,000. The new budget will be $500,000. SporTran leadership was notified of the changes in a meeting with city officials on Jan. 4. “We were...
Louisiana City Named as ‘One of the Loneliest in U.S.’
How many people do you know who live alone in Shreveport these days? It seems that number keeps growing. The Chamber of Commerce has checked out the census data to compile a list of the loneliest cities in America and you might be surprised to see which cities make the list.
KTBS
Rain possible Wednesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - A powerful storm system on the west coast as of Tuesday afternoon is forecast to weaken and move through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday night. Right now, widespread severe weather is not expected according to the Storm Prediction Center. Also, rain amounts should be light. Here is the...
KTBS
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court has opened a Passport Department in Benton. The office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications and is also offering on-site passport photographs. Each applicant will receive one-on-one customer service with a deputy clerk during their appointment to assure a fast and efficient process. Applicants will also be able to purchase a certified copy of the required birth certificates (Louisiana issued) or civil documents, if applicable.
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
KTBS
Special mass ushers in Mardi Gras season in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The faithful ushered in the Mardi Gras season with a special Mardi Gras mass. It was held Saturday morning at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Market Street. After the service, parishioners celebrated by eating King Cake.
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
Mild into the work week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some lingering showers are expected during the morning hours before tapering off to the east. Highs today will be similar to Thursday, the low-60s, with some sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Lows tonight will drop to the 30s and 40s. We...
Comments / 0