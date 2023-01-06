ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some defendants who committed murder while free on multiple bonds have gone from accused to convicted killers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2020, Vernon Menifee was free from jail on three felony bonds when he murdered 29-year-old Guy Anthony Owen Allen. "We're still trying to get through this as a family," his brother Jason Allen told us in a 2020 interview. "It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life, and I've been through some tough things. Losing my brother trumps everything I've ever experienced in life."
Wanted man arrested, charged for threatening officers in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities have a wanted man behind bars for allegedly making threats to law enforcement officials in northwest Harris County. According to the Harris County Constable Pct. 4's Office, it all started Monday after officers received a call about a disturbance in the 10800 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. That's where responding constable deputies were approached by Paul Chaney, 34, who began to threaten them.
Men who overdosed on Christmas in Galveston bought laced cocaine from same dealer, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after Galveston police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to two men who died from overdoses on Christmas. The victims were found unconscious within miles of each other along Seawall Boulevard and police said they both got the drugs from the same person at the same party. They both later died at area hospitals.
Man who shot robber at SW Houston taqueria questioned, released, HPD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said homicide investigators questioned the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week. On Monday, a day after an attorney claiming to represent the customer said his client was ready to talk, HPD said that the 46-year-old man was questioned by homicide detectives. He was not arrested or charged and his name was not released.
