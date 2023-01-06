GALVESTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after Galveston police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to two men who died from overdoses on Christmas. The victims were found unconscious within miles of each other along Seawall Boulevard and police said they both got the drugs from the same person at the same party. They both later died at area hospitals.

