Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
No bond for man accused of setting 2 homes on fire and assaulting wife
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, will remain behind bars after a judge denied his bond request Tuesday morning. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a...
Some defendants who committed murder while free on multiple bonds have gone from accused to convicted killers
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2020, Vernon Menifee was free from jail on three felony bonds when he murdered 29-year-old Guy Anthony Owen Allen. "We're still trying to get through this as a family," his brother Jason Allen told us in a 2020 interview. "It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life, and I've been through some tough things. Losing my brother trumps everything I've ever experienced in life."
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
New video shows customers leaving taqueria after robber was shot and killed
HOUSTON — A new video shows the moments after a customer shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week. In the video, you can see what it was like for the customers as they left the restaurant last Thursday. The customer who shot the robber is also seen getting into a truck and leaving the restaurant.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Wanted man arrested, charged for threatening officers in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities have a wanted man behind bars for allegedly making threats to law enforcement officials in northwest Harris County. According to the Harris County Constable Pct. 4's Office, it all started Monday after officers received a call about a disturbance in the 10800 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. That's where responding constable deputies were approached by Paul Chaney, 34, who began to threaten them.
Farah Fratta family members to witness tonight's execution of cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, a man is set to die for hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Farah Fratta, a mother of three, was shot to death in her Atascocita home in 1994. KHOU 11 went through court records, interrogation videos and 911 tapes to better understand the murder and why her husband was found guilty of killing her.
Taco shop vigilante shot robber, returned stolen money
Late last Thursday night, a man allegedly attempted to rob a taco shop in Houston, Tex. However, a vigilante shot the man dead and returned the money to other patrons, authorities said.
Caught on video: Man seen breaking into taqueria where robber was shot, killed by customer
HOUSTON — The owner of a taqueria said national attention brought on by a deadly shooting at his restaurant has not deterred criminals from targeting his business. Sometime early Tuesday, the restaurant was broken into and three video poker machines were taken. The owner shared surveillance with KHOU 11 News of the incident.
Men who overdosed on Christmas in Galveston bought laced cocaine from same dealer, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after Galveston police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to two men who died from overdoses on Christmas. The victims were found unconscious within miles of each other along Seawall Boulevard and police said they both got the drugs from the same person at the same party. They both later died at area hospitals.
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
Man who shot robber at SW Houston taqueria questioned, released, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said homicide investigators questioned the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week. On Monday, a day after an attorney claiming to represent the customer said his client was ready to talk, HPD said that the 46-year-old man was questioned by homicide detectives. He was not arrested or charged and his name was not released.
Woman Arrested A Second Time In Fatal Shooting Of Black Cowboy ‘Ouncie Mitchell’
The woman accused of fatally shooting Black cowboy Demetrius Allen, 27, in September was arrested by the U.S. Marshal in Houston, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Friday (Jan. 6). LaShawn Denise Bagley, 22, was charged with one count of domestic violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge...
Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says
Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different liquor bottles before grabbing two of them and running out of the store without paying.
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
Popular teacher killed in suspected domestic violence incident remembered by staff, students
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We're learning more about an Alief ISD teacher who was killed outside of her home over the weekend in Sugar Land. Wendy Duan, 28, was shot following what police believe was a domestic violence incident. While the manhunt for the shooter continues, students and staff are grieving the tragic loss of Ms. Duan.
Charges dismissed against man who ran over 6-year-old boy several times in laundromat parking lot, DA says
HOUSTON — The family of a 6-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a driver in October 2022 is calling for justice after charges were dismissed Tuesday. Darien Lewis died when Pedro Alberto Hernandez, ran him over at least three times in a laundromat parking lot, police said.
Shooting in Houston store on Winbern leaves 1 dead, bystander injured
HOUSTON - A man is dead and a bystander is injured after an altercation led to a shooting in a Houston convenience store, police say. The shooting was reported around 7:13 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Winbern Street. Police say the incident began when two men got into...
